'Wish I can be a man': Who is Zheng Qinwen, Chinese player whose French Open dream ended after menstrual cramps

China's Zheng Qinwen said she wished she was a man after losing her French Open game due to menstrual cramps

Chinese Tennis player Zheng Qinwen recently suffered a 6-7 6-0 6-2 loss at the hands of World number 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open 2022 on Monday. The 19-year-old was utterly disappointing after bowing out in the fourth round of the French Open after suffering menstrual camps midway through her match.

Hoping to land a massive upset by pulling off a first set victory against the best Women's Tennis player in the world, Qinwen was left dejected after she bowed out of the French Open, because of menstrual cramps.

The Chinese teen lamented the fact that she suffered in pain and that she wished she could be 'a man on the court'.

READ| Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Quarterfinal of French Open

"Yeah, the leg was also tough. That compared to the stomach was easy... I cannot play my tennis, (my) stomach was too painful," Zheng Qinwen told reporters after her match.

She further added, "It's just girls' things, you know. The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day. And I couldn't go against my nature. I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment... I really wish I can be (a) man (so) that I don't have to suffer from this.

Born in China's Wuhan, the 19-year-old has won 8 singles titles in ITF circuit finals, while she also have five ITF junior circuit titles under her belt. Having a world ranking of 70 at the moment, Qinwen has been extremely impressive from an early age.

READ| French Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkopp advance to the semi-final of the men's doubles

She made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open earlier this year, and from them on, there has been no looking back.

The teenage sensation stated that she liked the experience of playing against the world no.1 even though she could not play with all of her intensity because of the menstrual camps.

"If I talk about today, I'm happy with my performance (on) this run. And to play against the number one in the world, I felt I really enjoyed (it) on the court," said Zheng Qinwen.