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Who is Yuto Nagatomo? Japanese player creates history, becomes first Asian to play in 5 FIFA World Cups

The 39-year-old has previously featured in the 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia, 2022 Qatar, and 2026 Canada-Mexico-United States tournaments, making him one of the most enduring figures in international football.

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Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 12:25 PM IST

Who is Yuto Nagatomo? Japanese player creates history, becomes first Asian to play in 5 FIFA World Cups
Yuto Nagatomo, Image source: ANI
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    Japan's Yuto Nagatomo created history on Thursday (local time) by becoming the first Asian player to feature in five FIFA World Cups during Japan's Group F match against Sweden in the 2026 edition at Dallas Stadium.

    The 39-year-old has previously featured in the 2010 South Africa, 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia, 2022 Qatar, and 2026 Canada-Mexico-United States tournaments, making him one of the most enduring figures in international football.

    With this appearance, Nagatomo also became only the 10th player in football history to feature in five or more World Cup editions. The elite list includes Lionel Messi (6 editions), Cristiano Ronaldo (6 editions), Luka Modric, Luis Suarez, Manuel Neuer, Lothar Matthaus, Andres Guardado, Rafael Marquez, Antonio Carbajal, and now Yuto Nagatomo, who have played five editions, respectively.

    Japan's consistency was also reflected in the match result as they held Sweden to a 1-1 draw in their final Group F encounter. Both sides advanced to the Round of 32 after finishing in the qualifying positions in the group.

    The opening half was a tightly contested affair, with both sides prioritising defense and limiting clear-cut chances. Japan enjoyed more possession and controlled much of the midfield, but Sweden remained organised at the back.

    The first half also saw an injury setback as Sweden defender Isak Hien was forced off after picking up an injury, while Japan also had to replace defender Ko Itakura before the break. Despite Japan creating better opportunities, including a save from Sweden goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom to deny Keito Nakamura, the teams went into half-time locked at 0-0.

    The match burst into life after the restart. Japan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute through Daizen Maeda after a superb passing move involving Yukinari Sugawara, Ritsu Doan and Ayase Ueda. Maeda timed his run perfectly before calmly guiding the ball into the far corner.

    Whats App Image 2026 06 26 at 7 33 35 AM

    However, Sweden responded just six minutes later. Anthony Elanga capitalised on a loose ball, cut inside from the flank and curled a fine strike beyond Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to restore parity.

    Both sides made changes in the closing stages as they looked to protect the result that would send them through to the knockout phase. Sweden threatened from a series of late set-pieces, but Suzuki remained composed to keep the score level.

    The 1-1 draw was enough for both teams to advance, with Japan ending the group stage unbeaten and Sweden also securing a place in the Round of 32.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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