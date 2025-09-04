Who is Yuki Bhambri? India’s tennis star partnering Michael Venus to Grand Slam doubles glory

At 33 years old and ranked 32nd in the world doubles rankings, Bhambri stands as India’s top-ranked doubles player. This achievement makes him the first Indian in a decade to reach the US Open men's doubles semifinals, the last being Leander Paes and Sania Mirza in 2015.

The US Open 2025 has showcased some incredible matches thus far. With stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, these athletes have truly given their all. Yet, it is the men’s doubles category where Michael Venus and India’s Yuki Bhambri have made history.

The Indo-Kiwi duo faced off against Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in the quarter-finals of the US Open 2025 on Court 17 in New York. They delivered a stunning performance, winning 6-3, 7-6, and 6-3 in this thrilling last-eight encounter, securing their spot in the semi-finals. They managed to achieve a remarkable victory against Mektic and Ram.

Next, they are set to compete against Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the tournament's semi-finals, hoping to deliver their best performance yet. Notably, this marks Bhambri’s most successful Grand Slam run in his senior career, and he aims to continue this momentum in the upcoming match.

Who is Yuki Bhambri?

Yuki Bhambri is a professional tennis player from India, celebrated for his accomplishments in doubles. Born on July 4, 1992, he became a professional tennis player in 2008 and plays right-handed with a two-handed backhand.

In 2009, he made history by becoming the Australia Open Junior Champion, marking him as the first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat. Following that, he secured a silver and bronze medal at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games, along with bronze medals in both singles and doubles at the 2014 Asian Games. Bhambri also reached a career-high ranking of No. 26 in March 2025.

Currently, Bhambri holds the world ranking of No. 32 and is recognized as India’s top-ranked men’s doubles player. He has made history and is set to compete against Britain’s Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury in the semi-final match on Friday. This achievement is a notable milestone for Bhambri, who reached the pre-quarter finals at the US Open last year alongside Frenchman Albano Olivetti.

Also read| 'If they are hungry enough...': Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma urged to play overseas domestic cricket ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup