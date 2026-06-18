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Who is Yoane Wissa? The acid attack survivor whose goal helped DR Congo stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2026

Who is Yoane Wissa? The acid attack survivor whose goal helped DR Congo

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Who is Yoane Wissa? The acid attack survivor whose goal helped DR Congo stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2026

The DR Congo forward overcame a horrific acid attack early in his career and emerged as one of football's most inspiring figures. At FIFA World Cup 2026, Wissa grabbed the headlines by scoring the crucial goal that helped DR Congo earn a shock draw against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 06:19 PM IST

Who is Yoane Wissa? The acid attack survivor whose goal helped DR Congo stun Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2026
Yoane Wissa (Courtesy: AFP)
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Yoane Wissa might not be a stranger to football enthusiasts, especially due to his stint with Brentford in the Premier League, but many are unaware of his inspiring journey beyond the pitch. The striker made headlines on Wednesday by scoring DR Congo's first World Cup goal in 52 years, securing a memorable 1-1 draw against Portugal. Joao Neves gave Portugal an early advantage, but DR Congo showcased their tenacity, with Wissa's powerful header exemplifying their resolve. 

While fans worldwide celebrated his outstanding performance, it’s worth noting that less than five years ago, he faced a life-altering incident when he nearly lost his eyesight due to an acid attack at his home in Lorient. The assailant, later identified as Laetitia P, disguised herself as a fan and threw acid on his face. She even attempted to abduct his daughter but was apprehended and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

This incident occurred just days before his transfer to Brentford from Lorient, raising concerns that the attack might jeopardize his move.

Also read| Is Portugal too dependent on Cristiano Ronaldo at FIFA World Cup 2026?

"I opened a door, and had liquid thrown in my face. I screamed and could not breathe. My wife called the emergency services, and they told me to get under the shower to rinse my eyes. At the hospital they told me my eyes were burned. Someone had to come and rinse them out every hour. It has been a nightmare."

Since then I panic every time I hear a noise, and the only thing that kept me going was knowing my children are safe. I had surgery on both eyes, and the doctor told me I will need to use eye drops for the rest of my life.  Had I not been treated so quickly, the consequences would have been far worse," Wissa told the court.

Nevertheless, he joined Brentford in 2021, making 149 appearances over four seasons and netting 49 goals before securing a lucrative transfer to Newcastle United.

Although injuries hampered his initial months on Tyneside, Wissa persevered and played a crucial role in helping DR Congo qualify for the 2026 World Cup. His historic goal against Portugal marks yet another significant milestone in his incredible comeback story.

For Wissa, the equalizer meant much more than just a goal. It symbolized years of resilience and served as a testament that a player who once feared losing his sight could still shine on the grandest stage of football.

Also read| Cristiano Ronaldo targeted with Messi chants after Portugal slip up against DR Congo

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