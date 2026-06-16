Who is Vozinha? Meet Cabo Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper who stunned Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has emerged as one of FIFA World Cup 2026's biggest surprise stars. The 40-year-old veteran earned global acclaim after a heroic display against Spain, helping his nation secure a historic result and triggering a 10,000% surge in his Instagram following.

For years, only Cape Verde’s loyal fans and a handful of followers from the Portuguese league really knew Vozinha. Then Cape Verde pulled off a shocking 0-0 draw against Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and everything changed overnight.

Almost instantly, Vozinha’s Instagram followers shot up—from about 50,000 to over 6.3 million—thanks to his epic display in goal. He made seven crucial saves against Spain and just like that the 40-year-old moved from relative obscurity to being one of the World Cup’s breakout stars. People all over the world wanted to know: who’s the man who stood in front of Spain’s powerful attack and didn’t flinch?

So, who is Vozinha and how did he end up here?

Josimar Jose Evora Dias—better known as Vozinha—grew up in Mindelo, Cape Verde. His journey to the top wasn’t easy. “The nickname is because of my grandparents,” he explained in an interview with FIFA. “I never lived with my parents. My father was in the military, my mom was always working, so I grew up with my grandparents.”

He wasn’t always a fan of being called Vozinha. “No one in Cape Verde knew me by my real name. I hated the nickname at first—it drove me crazy,” he admitted. But when he moved to Angola and discovered another keeper named Josimar, he accepted his childhood nickname. “I thought, there’s no way I’m going to be Josimar II. Everyone already calls me Vozinha. So that’s who I am.”

His career took him all over—from Cape Verde to Moldova, then Romania, Cyprus, and Portugal. He never got the glitz and attention of big-name stars but he kept showing up for Cape Verde building a reputation as the team’s most reliable player.

Now, Vozinha plays for Chaves in Portugal. He’s got almost 15 years of international matches under his belt. Still, until now, he’d never stepped onto football’s biggest stage. Then came his moment against Spain.

People wondered: would the pressure get to him? But Vozinha never looked rattled.

Spain controlled the ball, piling on attack after attack. They looked almost certain to score but just before halftime Ferran Torres hit the crossbar. The rebound fell to Mikel Oyarzabal—he headed it toward goal and Vozinha reacted in a flash tipping the ball over. That set the tone.

After the break, Spain kept pushing. Torres had another shot, Laporte had a chance but every time Vozinha was there. Even when Spain threw on their young star Lamine Yamal nothing changed. Vozinha wouldn’t let a single shot in.

Unbelievable save from Vozinha pic.twitter.com/A0yAMlIcjg — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) June 15, 2026

When the final whistle blew, he had saved all seven attempts on target—a performance few would forget.

Cape Verde’s draw was huge but for Vozinha it meant something even more. At 40, he became the second-oldest World Cup debutant ever—only Egypt’s Essam El Hadary played at an older age and that was at 45.

It’s just one more achievement in a career that’s been quietly extraordinary. Since 2012, Vozinha has played 90 times for his country, helping put Cape Verde on the map in international football.

For one unforgettable night in Atlanta, Vozinha was more than just a captain or a last line of defense—he was the reason Spain walked away without a win.

And in a sport where most players have hung up their boots well before 40, Vozinha introduced himself to the entire world.

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