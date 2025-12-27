Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know

Kohli had been in fine form, scoring 131 and 77 in the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Delhi.

Virat Kohli was in ominous touch in Delhi's second Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Gujarat on Friday, looking set for another three-figure score at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The former India captain made his intentions clear right from the get-go, coming out swinging and hitting the bowlers all around the park. However, he ended up losing his wicket against the run of play, sent back to the pavilion by spinner Vishal Jayswal.

Who is Vishal Jayswal?

Vishal Jayswal is a left-arm orthodox spinner who got the ball to spin away from Kohli's outside edge, dragging him outside the crease. The 27-year-old's cunning delivery was enough for the wicketkeeper to take the bails, and Kohli had to walk back after scoring 77 runs off 61 balls. Jayswal's happiness knew no bounds after taking the wicket, realising what a big scalp he had got.

"From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I'll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me," he wrote on Instagram.

Kohli's sportsmanlike gesture

After the game came to an end, Kohli was seen interacting with Jayswal, signing the match ball for the young spinner and posing with him for a picture. Taking to Instagram, Jayswal shared the picture with Kohli, captioning the post as, “From watching him on TV to sharing the field. Grateful for moments like these.”

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi vs Gujarat

Coming to the match, Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory. Sent in to bat first, Delhi posted a competitive total of 254/9 in their 50 overs, anchored by Virat Kohli's 77 and Rishabh Pant's 70, while Jayaswal's four-fer kept Delhi's total within reach.

In response, Gujarat appeared to be in a commanding position at 121/1 before a middle-order collapse shifted the momentum back to Delhi. Despite a fighting 57 from Aarya Desai and a late charge by Saurav Chauhan (49), Gujarat was eventually bowled out for 247 in 47.4 overs. Prince Yadav was the hero with the ball for Delhi, picking up 3/37, while veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini provided crucial breakthroughs to seal the win. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his decisive knock in what could be his final domestic appearance of the season.

Virat Kohli's future plans

The right-hander made his way out of the Bengaluru airport on Friday evening and is unlikely to play the next few Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. However, he might just play another game just before the ODI series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 11. The squad for the ODI series is expected to be announced next week.