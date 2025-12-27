FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason

UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside

Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film struggles amid Dhurandhar storm, earns just Rs...

Virat Kohli to play last domestic game against THIS team ahead of ODI series against New Zealand: Know match date, timings

Major blow to Australia ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026 as star all-rounder sustains hamstring injury, his name is...

Thailand, Cambodia agree on 'immediate' ceasefire, ending weeks of deadly border clashes; Here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, st

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26?

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?

Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zele

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday

Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025

HomeSports

SPORTS

Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know

Kohli had been in fine form, scoring 131 and 77 in the first two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Delhi.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 12:29 PM IST

Who is Vishal Jayswal? Gujarat spinner who got signed match ball from Virat Kohli after VHT clash, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli was in ominous touch in Delhi's second Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Gujarat on Friday, looking set for another three-figure score at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The former India captain made his intentions clear right from the get-go, coming out swinging and hitting the bowlers all around the park. However, he ended up losing his wicket against the run of play, sent back to the pavilion by spinner Vishal Jayswal.

Who is Vishal Jayswal?

Vishal Jayswal is a left-arm orthodox spinner who got the ball to spin away from Kohli's outside edge, dragging him outside the crease. The 27-year-old's cunning delivery was enough for the wicketkeeper to take the bails, and Kohli had to walk back after scoring 77 runs off 61 balls. Jayswal's happiness knew no bounds after taking the wicket, realising what a big scalp he had got.

"From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I'll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me," he wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kohli's sportsmanlike gesture

After the game came to an end, Kohli was seen interacting with Jayswal, signing the match ball for the young spinner and posing with him for a picture. Taking to Instagram, Jayswal shared the picture with Kohli, captioning the post as, “From watching him on TV to sharing the field. Grateful for moments like these.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi vs Gujarat

Coming to the match, Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory. Sent in to bat first, Delhi posted a competitive total of 254/9 in their 50 overs, anchored by Virat Kohli's 77 and Rishabh Pant's 70, while Jayaswal's four-fer kept Delhi's total within reach.

In response, Gujarat appeared to be in a commanding position at 121/1 before a middle-order collapse shifted the momentum back to Delhi. Despite a fighting 57 from Aarya Desai and a late charge by Saurav Chauhan (49), Gujarat was eventually bowled out for 247 in 47.4 overs. Prince Yadav was the hero with the ball for Delhi, picking up 3/37, while veterans Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini provided crucial breakthroughs to seal the win. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match for his decisive knock in what could be his final domestic appearance of the season.

Virat Kohli's future plans

The right-hander made his way out of the Bengaluru airport on Friday evening and is unlikely to play the next few Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. However, he might just play another game just before the ODI series against New Zealand, which gets underway on January 11. The squad for the ODI series is expected to be announced next week.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details
CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, st
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far
Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, will it affect peace plan?
Russia strikes Ukraine with these powerful missiles, drones, ahead of Trump-Zele
Major trouble for Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, superstar asked to appear before court for this shocking reason
Big trouble for Salman Khan on 60th birthday, actor asked to appear before court
UP NEET PG 2025 BIG UPDATE: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in, seat allotment result on...; Check details inside
UP NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 3 registration begins at upneet.gov.in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC tickets
Train fares hike from today: How much more you will pay for AC, Sleeper, non-AC
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement