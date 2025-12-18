Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi player faces backlash after playing for Team India in Bahrain

The Pakistani kabaddi player has landed in controversy after reportedly playing for a Team India outfit in a private tournament in Bahrain, wearing an Indian jersey. The incident has triggered backlash and raised questions over eligibility and representation rules.

In a surprising turn of events, Ubaidullah Rajput, a well-known international kabaddi player from Pakistan, is currently facing scrutiny for his participation in a private tournament representing Team India in Bahrain on December 16. The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary, Rana Sarwar, has indicated that Rajput may be subject to disciplinary measures.

The situation gained traction as images and videos of Ubaidullah circulated widely on social media, showcasing him in a t-shirt emblazoned with India's name and proudly waving an Indian flag during the GCC Cup.

Sarwar further mentioned that this issue will be addressed in an emergency meeting scheduled for December 27, where a definitive decision regarding disciplinary actions against Rajput and several other players will be made.

"I can confirm it was a private event with private teams formed under the names of India, Pakistan, Canada, Iran etc. in the competition by the organisers. But all the teams had players of their own origin. Indian players represented the Indian private side and Ubaidullah played for them which is unacceptable in these circumstances,” Sarwar said.

"So action will also be taken against these players for falsely playing under the names of Pakistan team."

Who is Ubaidullah Rajput?

Ubaidullah Rajput stands out as a veteran international defender, celebrated for his remarkable agility and formidable strength on the kabaddi mat. As a key player in the sport, he has proudly represented Pakistan in numerous prestigious international tournaments and is widely acknowledged as a cornerstone of the domestic kabaddi scene.

Beyond his national commitments, Rajput enjoys immense popularity in private leagues, frequently showcasing his skills for renowned clubs like the BRB Club. His career has been characterized by his pivotal role as a "stop" (defender) in the circle-style format of the game, which has garnered him a substantial fan base throughout the kabaddi community.

Rajput has expressed his regrets and clarified that he received an invitation to participate in the event in Bahrain, where he was part of a private team.

"But I didn't know until later they had named the side Indian team and I told the organizers to don't use names of India and Pakistan.

"In private competitions in the past Indian and Pakistan players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan."

"I was not under the impression until I found out later that I was misrepresented as playing for the Indian team which I can't think of doing after the conflict."

The PKF has called for an urgent General Council meeting on December 27 to determine the extent of the penalties, which may vary from substantial fines to a potential suspension from both national and international competitions.

