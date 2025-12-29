FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sports

SPORTS

Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Know why Pakistan kabaddi player is facing indefinite ban

The controversy began when Rajput wore an Indian jersey and waved the Indian flag during a private tournament in Bahrain on December 16. The tournament featured teams from various countries, including India, Pakistan, Canada, and Iran.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Who is Ubaidullah Rajput? Know why Pakistan kabaddi player is facing indefinite ban
    The sports world is abuzz with the controversy surrounding Pakistani kabaddi player Ubaidullah Rajput, who recently made headlines for wearing an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag during a private tournament in Bahrain. The incident has led to a ban on Rajput from representing Pakistan internationally, with the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) taking swift action.

    Who is Ubaidullah Rajput?

    Ubaidullah Rajput is a popular Pakistani kabaddi player who has represented his country on numerous occasions. His popularity extends beyond Pakistan, with fans from across the region admiring his skills on the mat. However, his recent actions have sparked widespread debate and criticism, with many questioning his loyalty to Pakistan.

    What exactly happened?

    The controversy began when Rajput wore an Indian jersey and waved the Indian flag during a private tournament in Bahrain on December 16. The tournament featured teams from various countries, including India, Pakistan, Canada, and Iran.

    Rajput claimed that he was invited to play for a private team, but later discovered that the team was named "India". He alleged that he had asked the organizers not to use the names of India and Pakistan, but they went ahead with it anyway.

    Ban imposed on Ubaidullah Rajput

    The PKF held an emergency meeting on December 28, where they decided to ban Rajput from representing Pakistan internationally. PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar said, "I can confirm that it was a private event, and the organizers had formed private teams in the name of India, Pakistan, Canada, Iran, etc. However, all the teams had players of Indian origin, and Ubaidullah played for the Indian team, which is unacceptable."

    Ubaidullah Rajput issues apology

    Rajput has publicly apologized for his actions, claiming that he was unaware that he was representing the Indian team. He emphasized that he would never intentionally do anything to harm Pakistan's interests. "I was invited to play in a private tournament, but later found out that the team was named India. I asked the organizers not to use the names of India and Pakistan," Rajput said.

    After the incident, speculation arose about Rajput's faith, with some questioning whether he was a Hindu. However, investigations have confirmed that Ubaidullah Rajput is a Muslim Pakistani national. Thorough research and verification of identification documents have established his Muslim identity, putting the rumors to rest.

    Investigation underway

    The PKF is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident, and it remains to be seen what further action will be taken against Rajput. The player's actions have sparked a national debate, with many calling for a strict punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

