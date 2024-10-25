Hasabnis stepped in and showed her talent and composure to help India win by 59 runs

Debutant Tejal Hasabnis made history on her first One-Day International (ODI) between India Women and New Zealand Women at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 24, 2024. As a middle-order batter, Hasabnis stepped in and showed her talent and composure to help India win by 59 runs against the White Ferns.

Born on August 16, 1997, Hasabnis has built a solid reputation in domestic cricket, representing Maharashtra and the West Zone. Her consistent performances caught the selectors' attention, as she had a record of three first-class and 22 limited-over games. It was her stint with India A on their tour of Australia, where she scored 166 runs at an average of 55.33, including three half centuries with a strike rate of 75.79, that has been decisive.

In the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana led the Indian side and guided the debutants. High expectations greeted Hasabnis into the match, and he did not disappoint. She came in at a crucial juncture when India were struggling and scored a steady 42 off 64 balls, forming a crucial partnership that helped stabilise the innings.

New Zealand faltered under pressure after India set a target of 227 runs. New Zealand were restricted to just 168 runs by the Indian bowlers, led by Saima Thakor and Radha Yadav. Thakor's impact bowling only added to the depth of talent in this young Indian team.

Hasabnis' successful debut is a tale as she makes the journey from domestic cricket to the international stage, inspiring for aspiring cricketers. She has shown promising performances like this and has the potential to emerge as an important member of India Women in future series.