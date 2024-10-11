SPORTS
As Sumit strives for an 80m throw and Neeraj aims for 90m in their respective fields, the two javelin throwers are often compared.
Sumit Antil was a top contender for medals at the Paris Olympics. The para-javelin star had already won gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago and had been dominating competitions worldwide ever since.
Antil not only won gold at the World Championships in Paris last year and in Kobe this year, but he also set a world record in the F64 category while winning gold at the Asian Para-Games in Hangzhou last year.
At just 26 years old, with numerous gold medals from the Paralympics and World Championships, Antil has solidified his place as one of India's greatest Paralympians ever, if not the greatest.
Who is Sumit Antil?
Sumit Antil, a native of Sonipat in Haryana, a state renowned for producing top-tier athletes in wrestling, athletics, and various other sports disciplines, was born into a middle-class family. His father served as a Junior Warrant Officer in the Indian Air Force.
From a young age, Antil harbored a deep passion for sports, with wrestling capturing his interest early on, rather than javelin throw or athletics. He looked up to Yogeshwar Dutt, the bronze medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, aspiring to emulate his success in the wrestling arena.
Unfortunately, tragedy struck on January 5, 2015, when Antil was involved in an accident on his way home from a tutoring session. Rushed to the Air Force Hospital, doctors were forced to amputate his left leg below the knee.
Following this life-altering event that dashed his wrestling dreams, Antil began using a prosthetic leg on his left lower limb.
Struggling initially to adapt to his new reality, Antil found renewed purpose after encountering Rajkumar, a para-athlete from his village, who introduced him to the world of Para Games. Despite facing excruciating pain and numerous challenges, Antil persevered, buoyed by the unwavering support of his family and friends, dedicating himself to daily self-improvement.
Antil's unwavering resilience and commitment propelled him to shatter his own world records on four occasions, culminating in a groundbreaking throw of 73.29m at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.
On comparison with Neeraj Chopra
Sumit's remarkable achievements in record-collecting and medal-winning have naturally led to comparisons with Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and Paris Olympics silver medalist Neeraj Chopra.
As Sumit strives for an 80m throw and Neeraj aims for 90m in their respective fields, the two javelin throwers are often compared. However, Sumit, at 26 years old, finds these comparisons flattering yet somewhat trivial.
In an interview with The Times of India, Sumit emphasized the importance of seeking advice from Neeraj Chopra. He expressed that comparing the two of them seems somewhat futile, as throwing with one leg versus two legs is vastly different.
"I think every situation has two sides. For sure, comparing Neeraj and me seems a bit silly because throwing with one leg and throwing with both legs makes a huge difference. But we take it in a healthy way, considering there was a time when people didn’t understand para-athletes at all. Nowadays, if they are comparing me directly with Neeraj, we’ve made considerable progress. When we started, the world record was 59 meters; now it’s 73 meters," he said.
"So, I feel that the progress has been quite good. The way para-athletes are performing—like one has gone up to 67 meters for silver, and another has gone up to 66 meters for bronze—the entire para-athlete community is working hard to push their own limits. I think the results have been positive in my opinion because Neeraj Bhai definitely plays an inspirational role. Whenever we are compared to him, somewhere it stays in our mind that people think we are capable, which motivates us a lot," he added.
Also read| Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj takes charge as Telangana DSP
Ozonetel Acquires CloudConnect Communications
Meet India's richest cricketer, who lives in house worth Rs 250000000000, not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar
Noida Police announce traffic diversions for Dussehra celebrations: Check key routes to avoid
Who is Sumit Antil, the para-athlete? What are his thoughts on being compared to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra?
Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation's three schools take top spot in 100 Indian...
Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu and his midnight surprise for the industrialist
Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj takes charge as Telangana DSP
Mukesh Ambani’s Diwali dhamaka offer: Get free AirFiber for one year, unlimited internet; here's how
'They do it with smile': Former US President Trump criticises India’s high tariffs on foreign products, calls PM Modi..
Oil Ignores War: Why Markets Are Calm Amid Middle East Chaos
'Inviolability must be respected by all': India voices concern after Israeli strike on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Kajol, Navya
Noida news: New plan to make DND and Film City Road jam-free, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles to get relief
World Test Championship: Pakistan hit rock bottom in WTC standings after crushing defeat against England
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan become 1st team to lose Test match by an innings despite scoring 500 plus runs
'Resemblance with Abhishek...': Amitabh Bachchan on newborn Aaradhya Bachchan's similarity to Aishwarya Rai
Meet Virat Kohli’s 'bhabhi' who shares special bond with Anushka Sharma, her luxurious life includes...
Noel Naval Tata: Check educational qualification, family tree of new Chairman of Tata Trusts
Krushna Abhishek becomes 'Raja Babu' Govinda for Karisma Kapoor, Kapil Sharma warns him: 'Aaj gaali..'
Amid Navratri celebrations, Goddess Kali crown gets stolen from this temple, it has PM Modi connection
'BJP people are destructive': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav begs Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to exit NDA alliance after...
Rupee hits all-time low against dollar, know why Indian currency fell, which one's strongest
Trent, Voltas, Tata Steel, Titan: How Tata stocks are performing after Noel Tata's appointment as Trust Chairman
Meet actress whose bold moves changed the music video scenario, worked with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, she is...
This man finished PhD at just 21, was IIT professor at 22, was later sacked from IIT Bombay because...
Man kidnapped woman, had children with her, claimed they are happily married, was then arrested after 27 years due to..
This Indian singer to do live concert for Kamala Harris; not Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Goshal
Here's how Shantanu Naidu's midnight birthday surprise for Ratan Tata left him 'visibly awkward'
Nobel Peace Prize 2024 awarded to Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo for...
An Ila Arun blockbuster launched THIS actress in Bollywood, everybody in her family is a star
Amid divorce rumours, 'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee reunited for daughters?
When PM Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata brought Nano to Gujarat
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane
Meet man, who is behind over 9% surge in Bandhan Bank share price today
Narayana Murthy's next BIG step, Infosys to no longer send job offer letters, the company will...
Big Boss 18: Not Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, but this contest is highest-paid celebrity on Salman Khan's show
Jigra vs Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: X users call Alia Bhatt's film 'average', Triptii Dimri's comedy-drama...
Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts, set to head Rs 13869660750000 firm after Ratan Tata's demise
'Can't even bat on highways': Fans troll Pakistan cricket team after flop show against England test match
Vettaiyan Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 30 cr
Vishal Tinani awarded for Legal Excellence by Sachin Pilot
Your FAVOURITE car doesn't have steering wheels or pedals, is priced at Rs...
Another hit-and-run in Pune: Food delivery man killed after Audi rams his bike, senior executive of private firm held
Jigra box office collection day 1: Alia Bhatt's emotional action thriller starts well, expected to collect Rs...
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma deletes post on Ratan Tata after backlash, he said…
Ratan Tata became favourite customer of THIS Mumbai newspaper vendor due to...
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri film wins hearts, to earn Rs...
'Congress could have...': Here's what 'angry' Rahul Gandhi told party workers at review meet after Haryana poll debacle
Late Ratan Tata talks about his romantic relationships, 'Seriously four times'
Harbhajan Singh predicts this star player will attract bidding war in IPL auction, he is...
TCS mourns the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata in this post
Meet man, who cracked NEET with AIR 2, took admission in THIS institute instead of AIIMS, reason is...
'You're not a…': Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals what Gautam Gambhir said before 2nd T20I vs BAN
Aniruddhacharya APOLOGISES after appearing on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, watch viral video
Mukesh Ambani BEATS Gautam Adani to take top spot on THIS list, his net worth jumps to...
When Amitabh Bachchan called Rekha 'terrific co-star', opened up about their off-screen association: 'We share...'
THIS company announces 9-day ‘reset and recharge' break for employees: 'No laptops, emails, meetings'
Amitabh Bachchan mourns Ratan Tata's death, writes 'an era...'
'Goa', Ratan Tata's pet dog, bids him emotional goodbye
What is Hurricane Milton, deadly storm that has caused over 10 deaths, left millions without power in Florida?
Happy Maha Ashtami 2024: Top 10 best wishes, messages to share with your loved ones on Durgashtmi
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula reveals taking therapy in her late 20s, for mental health she builds...
At least 22 killed in airstrikes in central Beirut, 117 injured
Manager sues this bank for Rs 416711420 after getting fired due to...
One flight made Amitabh Bachchan 'Sharaabi', changed his life, made him superstar
Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as terrorist organisation for involvement in...
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Pakistan match 14
Forbes Billionaires list: Mukesh Ambani gets richer by Rs 23088 crore
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Meet man who began his career at SBI, now set to lead Rs 30246 crore company as...
Amitabh Bachchan's Bombay To Goa was FIRST offered to Rajiv Gandhi
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope spots Jupiter's great Red Spot shaking like...
'It was my...': Javed Akhtar REVEALS reason behind his failed first marriage with Honey Irani
Dawood Ibrahim is scared of me, says Bigg Boss 18 contestant Gunratan Sadavarte
Who is Zarin Daruwala, Standard Chartered's India CEO set to retire in April 2025?
Madhura Naik recalls family's encounter with Hamas militants, says 'it was...’
Vettaiyan box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film fails to beat Jailer's opening, earns Rs...
Big setback for India as Rohit Sharma may miss first Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia
Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office preview: Alia Bhatt set to defeat Rajkummar, Triptii on opening day
Vijayta Pandit says Kumar Gaurav's family got him married to Namrata Dutt: 'He loved me immensely'
Delhi: Police seize 200 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2000 crore in national capital, second biggest haul in a week
DSP to IPS officer: Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, her AIR was...
'I would feel like jumping off...': When Mrunal Thakur revealed she had suicidal thoughts due to...
Bigg Boss 18: These five contestants are nominated for eviction in first week of Salman Khan's show
Rohit Sharma meets injured Musheer Khan after accident, pic goes viral
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: How can India qualify for semifinals after 82-run win over Sri Lanka?
Ratan Tata's humility is for the world to see in THIS pic where he posed with MBA students
Delhi Metro: Services on Yellow Line to be affected on THIS date due to maintenance work, check timings, other details
Joe Root scripts history in Multan Test, joins Virat Kohli in THIS elite list
Ratan Tata's close actor friend, stayed in same hostel, not Amitabh Bachchan, Simi Garewal
Ratan Tata got THE WORK done in 20 days which the government couldn't in...
Meet man, who once owned private jets, Burj Khalifa floors, then sold his Rs 12400 crore company for mere Rs 74 due to..
PAK vs ENG: Harry Brook breaks Virender Sehwag's 20-year-old record with triple century vs Pakistan
When I Told World Icon Ratan Tata ‘You Are the Real James Bond of the Business Community’: Jay Patel
Good news! UP govt declares public holiday on THIS day; check details
Here's how Ratan Tata's dog 'Goa' got its name
Vettaiyan Twitter review: Netizens say Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film is 'sure shot blockbuster, better than Jailer'
Meet woman, who used to sell ice cream, got married at 17, now runs business worth Rs 6000 crore, she is...
'Aishwarya Rai ke alawa...': Kajol, Jaya Bachchan reunite for Durga Puja celebration in viral video, netizens react
Nobel Prize 2024 in Literature awarded to Han Kang: Who is she?