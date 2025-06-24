Take a look at the remarkable journey of India's two-time Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist. She is also the recepient of Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Sudha Singh is an Indian steeplechaser and marathoner who is a two-time Olympian and the Asian Games gold medallist. She represented India internationally for over 13 years and clinched several medals. Born on June 25, 1986, in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, she came to the limelight first in 2007 when she won the 3000 metre steeplechase event at the National Games. She even broke the national record at the national championship in Jamshedpur the same year.

However, her breakthrough came in the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, where she won the gold medal in the steeplechase. She went on to win her second silver medal at the Asian Championships the next year and even broke her previous record. She represented India in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Apart from this, Sudha Singh was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2021, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

