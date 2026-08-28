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Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka's middle-order star who hit 420 runs against India and once couldn't afford bat

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Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka's middle-order star who hit 420 runs against India and once couldn't afford bat

Sonal Dinusha scored 420 runs vs India, including unbeaten 133 in Colombo to draw the Test after follow-on; his first bat was bought by his sister with borrowed money.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 28, 2026, 03:16 PM IST

Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka's middle-order star who hit 420 runs against India and once couldn't afford bat
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Sonal Dinusha became India's biggest problem in Sri Lanka, scoring 420 runs at an average of 140 in the two-Test series. His unbeaten 133 in Colombo helped Sri Lanka draw the second Test after being forced to follow on.

Who is Sonal Dinusha?

Sri Lankan middle-order batsman Sonal Dinusha is ranked sixth. His family could not afford cricket equipment; hence, he came from a lowly background. His sister borrowed money to purchase his first cricket bat. Dinusha's profits are now the family's only source of income, according to Ashan Priyanjan, his childhood coach, who spoke to PTI.

When he was eleven or twelve years old, Priyanjan first observed him working out at the Colombo Cricket Club. Dinusha was a serious basketball player before cricket. Susantha Felix Dias, his school coach, saw him playing and signed him up for the school's cricket squad. According to Priyanjan, Dinusha has a strong bond with both his family and cricket. He is renowned for his diligence and extended practice sessions.

How he became India's nightmare

Dinusha scored three centuries and one fifty in four innings against India, including 103 and 133 not out in Colombo. Despite Sri Lanka being bowled out for 290 and asked to follow on, Dinusha's performance helped deny India victory on the final day, as they needed four wickets to win the series 2-0.

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He scored 173 runs using sweep and reverse sweep shots in a Test series, breaking Joe Root's record of 160 runs. He practised these shots for two hours after consulting Priyanjan on India's spin attack. With his twin centuries, he became the third batter to score centuries in both innings of an India vs Sri Lanka Test and the fifth from the No. 6 position or lower.

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