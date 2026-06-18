Who is Son Heung-min? South Korean captain who escaped compulsory military service

Son Heung-min-led South Korea are set to take on co-hosts Mexico on the 8th day of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ahead of the high-voltage clash, take a look at the detailed information about the Korean captain, Son Heung-min.

All you need to know about South Korean captain Son Heung-min. (Pic Credits: Instagram/hm_son7)

South Korea is set to face co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, starting at 6:30 AM IST. As per Group A Standings, South Korea are in the second position, only behind Mexico, as they won their group opener against Czechia. Ahead of its next fixture with Mexico, South Korean captain Son Heung-min is trending high on social media, and reports around him being exempted from the full 21-month military term are making headlines. Let us know more about him and the recent claims around him.

Who is Son Heung-min?

Born on July 2, 1992, in Chuncheon, Gangwon, South Korea is the son of Son Woong-jung, who is a retired footballer turned manager who played for the South Korea national B team. Heung-min built his reputation in European football with clubs in Germany before becoming a star at Tottenham Hotspur.

Why did Son Heung-min not have to complete full military service?

Not many know that Heung-min earned an exemption from South Korea's mandatory 18-21 month military service by winning a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Instead of this, Heung-min fulfilled an alternative service requirement that included three weeks of basic marine training and 544 hours of community service, allowing him to get an exemption from standard active duty while continuing his football career.

Meanwhile, South Korea will be facing Mexico on the eighth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026. If the Son Heung-min-led side manage to win the upcoming clash in Mexico City, South Korea will top Group A and better their chances for qualifying for the Round of 32.

Earlier, South Korean players have boycotted the media during the World Cup after the South Korean skipper was allegedly mocked for his military service. In a statement, the Korea Football Association said, ''The Korea Football Association expresses regret over the inappropriate remarks made by some media personnel during the national football team's training at the Guadalajara base camp.''

''However, the recent leak of inappropriate conversations between some media officials at a training site caused great shock and disappointment to the team.'' For those unversed, Son Heung-min is also South Korea's most-capped player and is playing.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/