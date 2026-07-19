Who is Slavko Vincic? Meet the referee officiating FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić will officiate the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina. Here's a look at his career, major tournaments, officiating style, and record involving both finalists ahead of football's biggest match.

Slavko Vinčić, a 47-year-old referee from Maribor, Slovenia, will take charge of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. FIFA named him for the role on Thursday, July 16, and soon after, a video of Vinčić reacting to the news made the rounds online—he looked overwhelmed, grinning through tears as reality sank in. It’s a once-in-a-career moment, and it shows.

Vinčić’s journey began back in 2007 when he started officiating in Slovenia’s top league. By 2010, he was wearing a FIFA badge and soon became a familiar face in Europe’s biggest matches. People in football circles respect him—he’s steady, consistent, and has seen it all. Sunday’s game will be his 12th international match, not counting countless club fixtures. He’s already handled the 2021 European Championship quarter-final between Italy and Belgium, the 2023 Nations League semi-final between Spain and Italy, and the 2024 Euros semi-final with Spain and France.

He first appeared at the World Cup in 2022, refereeing Argentina’s shock loss to Saudi Arabia in the group stage, a tournament Argentina ultimately won. Across club competitions, Vinčić has racked up 72 games in UEFA’s top two tournaments. He was on the whistle for the 2022 Europa League final—Eintracht Frankfurt versus Rangers. Two years later, he got the Champions League final, with Real Madrid beating Borussia Dortmund. And just this season, he handled the second leg of Bayern Munich versus Real Madrid in the Champions League quarters.

This World Cup final will be Vinčić’s first time officiating an international final, with assistants Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic—both from Slovenia—by his side. Jordan’s Adham Makhadmeh rounds out the officiating team as fourth official.

When FIFA told him the news, Vinčić was visibly moved. “First of all, it was a surprise. Then came the joy. My legs were shaking. It’s an incredible honor to referee a World Cup final. It’s something every young referee dreams about when starting out. I’m incredibly proud of myself, proud of my team, and honestly, I still can’t believe it.”

Looking at the numbers, Vinčić has officiated 500 professional matches since 2010, averaging a little over four yellow cards per game and issuing a red about once every four matches. At World Cups, though, he’s even stricter—handing out three yellow cards in just five matches at this edition, which is higher than the average. He also gave out his first-ever international red card this tournament, sending off Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié in their round-of-32 exit.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Spain vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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