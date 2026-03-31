FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'

Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash

Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? British model who was also married to Dhurandhar actor, know her royal family connection

Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna: 'Bachpan mein unhe duur se dekhte the'

Mohammed Shami to announce retirement? 35-year-old pacer breaks silence amid continued snub from Ajit Agarkar's selection committee: ‘I’ll leave cricket'

Rahul Banerjee death: Production crew did not take necessary permission to shoot at Talsari Beach, says Balasore Police

US-Iran war: President Donald Trump warns UK, others to 'buy own oil' from Strait of Hormuz or US amid conflict in Middle East

Petrol, diesel to get costlier in April? UAE announces fuel prices hike after oil price surge

Malaika Arora rents out her Luxury Bandra west apartment, per month rent will leave you shocked; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'

Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film

Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab

OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Crime 101, Maa Ka Sum; latest films, series to watch

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views

CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s

HomeSports

SPORTS

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash

Shahneel Gill, sister of cricketer Shubman Gill, recently shared an Instagram post that has gone viral. The post features her enjoying the cricket stadium, peaceful moments in nature and quality time with her mother, capturing her vibrant lifestyle and love for family.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of today’s GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is all set to take the field, with fans eagerly awaiting his performance. Meanwhile, his sister Shahneel Gill’s recent Instagram post has gone viral, in which she poses in the cricket stadium.

Who is Shubman Gill's sister, Shahneel Gill?

Shahneel Gill is a success specialist at SkipTheDishes, a popular food delivery service. She completed her schooling at Manav Mangal Smart School and pursued higher education at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women in Chandigarh. Later, Shahneel moved to Canada, where she earned a diploma in business administration from Red River College Polytechnic. With her professional career and growing online presence, her estimated net worth is around Rs 2-3 crore, reflecting her success both as a professional and as a social media influencer. 

Shubman Gill's and Shahneel Gill's bond:

Shubman Gill shares a close, friendly and emotional bond with his sister, Shahneel Gill. In Gill's life, she is one of his biggest supporters, often cheering him on at matches and celebrating his achievements. Their relationship reflects warmth, love, and mutual encouragement, showing the important role family plays in his life.

Shahneel Gill's last viral Instagram post:

Shahneel is seen by the railing with the lush green cricket field behind her, capturing the stadium view and her support for Shubman Gill. Alongside, she shared vacation photos showing tranquil moments in nature, by a river or on a forest path, highlighting her balanced lifestyle. Another reason this post goes viral because, according to reports, she may join the show Traitors season 2, which is hosted by Karan Johar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shahneel also shared a night-time photo with her mother, Keart Gill, both dressed stylishly for an evening by the water. The post shows her interests, from cheering at the cricket stadium to enjoying nature and spending time with family.

Also read: PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden

Netizens’ reactions:

In the comment section of Shahneel Gill’s post, Shubman Gill playfully commented 'Bye,' while fans flooded the post with reactions like 'soo gorgeous,' 'straight out of someone’s dream,' and 'Gill bhai ke sath bhi ek photo dal dete' showing their admiration for the siblings.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film: 'The Queen Arrives'
Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju film
Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed
Delhi government releases Rs 20.26 crore for Gaushalas; licenses renewed
Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash
Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral
Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? British model who was also married to Dhurandhar actor, know her royal family connection
Who is Leander Paes' ex-wife Rhea Pillai? A British model
Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna: 'Bachpan mein unhe duur se dekhte the'
Akshay Kumar 'never imagined' marrying Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden
PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab
OTT Releases This Week: Sitaare Zameen Par, Maamla Legal Hai 2, Crime 101; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Crime 101, Maa Ka Sum; latest films, series to watch
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Rs 8 crore luxurious home with elegant decor, cosy living spaces and scenic balcony views
CSK vs RR IPL 2026: Step inside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Started with snow, ended with snacks'
In Pics | Kareena Kapoor Khan's March dump with Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner, wooden dining space and relaxing balcony views
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Step inside Tilak Varma’s home with cosy prayer corner
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement