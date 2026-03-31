Who is Shubman Gill's sister? Shahneel Gill last Instagram post goes viral ahead of GT vs PBKS clash

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Shahneel Gill, sister of cricketer Shubman Gill, recently shared an Instagram post that has gone viral. The post features her enjoying the cricket stadium, peaceful moments in nature and quality time with her mother, capturing her vibrant lifestyle and love for family.
Ahead of today’s GT vs PBKS IPL 2026 match, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill is all set to take the field, with fans eagerly awaiting his performance. Meanwhile, his sister Shahneel Gill’s recent Instagram post has gone viral, in which she poses in the cricket stadium.
Shahneel Gill is a success specialist at SkipTheDishes, a popular food delivery service. She completed her schooling at Manav Mangal Smart School and pursued higher education at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women in Chandigarh. Later, Shahneel moved to Canada, where she earned a diploma in business administration from Red River College Polytechnic. With her professional career and growing online presence, her estimated net worth is around Rs 2-3 crore, reflecting her success both as a professional and as a social media influencer.
Shubman Gill shares a close, friendly and emotional bond with his sister, Shahneel Gill. In Gill's life, she is one of his biggest supporters, often cheering him on at matches and celebrating his achievements. Their relationship reflects warmth, love, and mutual encouragement, showing the important role family plays in his life.
Shahneel is seen by the railing with the lush green cricket field behind her, capturing the stadium view and her support for Shubman Gill. Alongside, she shared vacation photos showing tranquil moments in nature, by a river or on a forest path, highlighting her balanced lifestyle. Another reason this post goes viral because, according to reports, she may join the show Traitors season 2, which is hosted by Karan Johar.
Shahneel also shared a night-time photo with her mother, Keart Gill, both dressed stylishly for an evening by the water. The post shows her interests, from cheering at the cricket stadium to enjoying nature and spending time with family.
Also read: PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Step inside Shubman Gill’s stunning Rs 3.2 crore Punjab home featuring modern design, spacious interiors and garden
In the comment section of Shahneel Gill’s post, Shubman Gill playfully commented 'Bye,' while fans flooded the post with reactions like 'soo gorgeous,' 'straight out of someone’s dream,' and 'Gill bhai ke sath bhi ek photo dal dete' showing their admiration for the siblings.