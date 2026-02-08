Who is Shubham Ranjane? Know about Indian connection of US cricketer

Shubham Ranjane, former Mumbai all-rounder, now represents the USA in cricket. With deep roots in Indian cricket, including family legacy and domestic experience, he moved to the US to play Major League Cricket and is set to debut against India in the World Cup.

Shubham Ranjane, a 31-year-old all-rounder originally from Pune, India, has emerged as one of the promising faces of USA cricket. While he now dons the American jersey, his roots and early cricketing journey are deeply connected to Indian cricket, making his story a fascinating tale of ambition, risk, and perseverance.

Early Cricketing Roots in India

Ranjane’s passion for cricket was inherited from his family. His father, Subash Ranjane, played for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy, while his grandfather, Vasant, was acknowledged as one of the finest medium pacers in Indian first-class cricket by legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Chandu Borde. Inspired by this cricketing legacy, Shubham began his competitive journey at age 11, representing Maharashtra in age-group cricket.

In his teenage years, he moved to Mumbai, seeking bigger opportunities in the highly competitive domestic circuit. Ranjane trained under former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla at the DY Patil club, developing into a hard-hitting middle-order allrounder. He eventually made his Mumbai debut in the 2016–17 season, where he faced top-class players including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ajinkya Rahane.

Transition to International Opportunities

Despite his talent, Mumbai’s strong lineup limited Ranjane’s opportunities to shine. A brief stint in Goa failed to meet his aspirations due to the lower competitive standard. Driven by the desire to grow and showcase his skills, Ranjane took a bold step in 2022. He moved to the United States to play in Major League Cricket (MLC). The move was supported by his wife Mousam Patel and encouraged by friends, including Suryakumar Yadav, who advised him to follow his instincts.

Flourishing in US Cricket

In the USA, Ranjane quickly adapted to the new environment. Representing the Texas Super Kings in MLC, he became one of the team’s leading run-scorers and showcased his all-rounder abilities. Exposure to international cricketers like Faf du Plessis and Albie Morkel helped him refine his game, particularly in fitness, power-hitting, and tactical awareness.

His consistent performances earned him a place in the US national team, and he is now set to make his World Cup debut against India, the country where his cricketing dreams began at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

A Full-Circle Journey

Shubham Ranjane’s journey from Pune and Mumbai to representing the USA on cricket’s biggest stage highlights the global nature of the sport today. His story combines Indian cricketing heritage, personal sacrifice, and the pursuit of opportunities abroad, making him one of the most intriguing cross-border cricketers in contemporary cricket.