Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Abuse survivor who scripted Commonwealth Games history

Sharmila Dhankar, 40, won India’s first CWG para-athletics gold in shot put F57 at Glasgow 2026 with 9.81m, overcoming poverty and abuse.

Sharmila Dhankar won India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold. The 40-year-old para shot putter threw 9.81m to win the women’s F57 event in Glasgow on Monday night. Her medal also ended India’s 20-year wait for a para-athletics medal at the CWG.

Who is Sharmila Dhankar?

Sharmila was raised in poverty in Mahendragarh, Haryana. When she was two years old, she got polio, which injured her right leg. 'My father was a farmer, my mother was blind, and we had very little to survive,' she remarked. At the age of 19, she was married. In her first marriage, she endured years of domestic abuse. One night, my first husband beat me from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. and threw me out of the house. 'I never returned,' she remembered. She brought her daughters, Anju, 15 and Lakshmi, 13, back to her parents' house.

Entry into sports

Following her second marriage to Ajit Singh, her life transformed. He gave her an introduction to parasports. At the age of 34, she began working out with coaches Devendra and Tek Chand. She achieved a national record and won gold at the Para National Championships in 2021. She placed fourth in both the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in 2023 and the Birmingham CWG in 2022. She earned bronze in discus and gold in shot put at the Fazza International in Dubai earlier this year.

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Financial sacrifice for the dream

Money was a major obstacle. Her family moved to rented housing in 2023 after selling their Rewari home to pay for training. Last year, she placed fifth at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.Athletes with diminished muscle power or lower limb disability fall into the F57 category. She participates in discus and shot put competitions.