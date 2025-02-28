Over the past 18 months, he has scored 39 goals and provided 21 assists, becoming a key figure for his team

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been named the 'Sexiest Footballer' in the UK, according to a new survey conducted by Slotzilla. The study, which polled 2,500 British adults, ranked players based on factors such as physique, charisma, and personal style.

Palmer, 22, secured the top spot with 19% of the votes, surpassing some of the biggest names in football. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham came in second with 17% of the votes. Despite their global fame, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland did not feature near the top of the rankings.

England stars dominated the list, with Manchester City's Jack Grealish, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, West Ham’s Declan Rice, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford securing places in the top seven. Grealish earned 15% of the votes, followed by Rice (12%), Alexander-Arnold (10%), Saka (8%), and Rashford (7%).

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently playing for Al-Nassr, finished eighth with 6% of the votes, while Manchester City’s Haaland secured ninth place with 4%. However, the survey noted that Haaland was ranked the most attractive footballer in Scotland due to his "powerful physique and striking features."

Rounding out the top ten was Real Madrid’s new star, Kylian Mbappe, who received just 2% of the votes.

While Palmer is making headlines off the pitch, he has faced challenges on it in recent weeks. Following Chelsea’s 4-0 win over Southampton, the midfielder took to Instagram to acknowledge his dip in form. Posting a photo of himself on the pitch, he captioned it: "Well done lads +3. Don’t worry I will be back."

Palmer has been a standout player since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for £42.5 million. Over the past 18 months, he has scored 39 goals and provided 21 assists, becoming a key figure for the Blues.

However, the midfielder is currently experiencing a rough patch, failing to score or assist in his last seven games. Despite this, fans remain hopeful that Palmer will soon return to top form.