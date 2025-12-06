Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia has been banned for 16 months after failing a doping test, with the suspension starting November 10. This marks her third doping-related offence. The 42-year-old discus thrower is a four-time Commonwealth Games medallist and a 2014 Asian Games champion.

Veteran discus thrower and former Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia has been suspended for 16 months after testing positive for a banned substance. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) confirmed the sanction in its latest list of offenders, noting that the ban has been effective since November 10.

NADA has not yet revealed the exact substance found during testing, according to a PTI report. This suspension marks Punia’s third doping-related offence, adding to controversies that have shadowed her long career.

Other Athletes Sanctioned

Alongside Punia, several athletes from different disciplines have also received penalties for anti-doping violations:

Pooja Yadav (distance running): 4-year ban

Manjeet Kumar (shot put): 6-year ban

Nikesh Dhanraj Rathod (middle-distance running): 4-year ban

Who Is Seema Punia?

Born on 27 July 1983 in Khewda village, Sonipat district, Haryana, Seema Punia began her sporting journey at the age of 11. Initially a hurdler and long jumper, she eventually shifted her focus to the discus throw, a decision that paved the way for her future success.

Her breakthrough came with a gold medal at the 2000 World Junior Championships in Santiago, which earned her the nickname 'Millennium Child.' Her personal best throw stands at 64.84 m, achieved in Kyiv in 2004.

Career Highlights

Over the years, Punia has built an impressive résumé:

Bronze medal – 2010 Commonwealth Games

12th place finish – 2012 London Olympics

Gold medal – 2014 Asian Games (Incheon)

Four-time Commonwealth Games medallist – including three silvers

Bronze medal – 2023 Asian Games (Hangzhou)

Bronze – 2002 World Junior Championships

She was honoured with the Bhim Award by the Haryana government in 2006.

One of the defining controversies of her career occurred ahead of the 2006 Asian Games, when she tested positive for stanozolol. Although she was cleared by her federation to compete, Punia chose to withdraw voluntarily.

Personal Life

Seema Punia is married to her coach, Ankush Punia, himself a former discus thrower who represented India at the 2004 Athens Olympics.