Who is Seema Punia? Asian Games gold medallist suspended due to..., banned for...

SPORTS
Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia has been banned for 16 months after failing a doping test, with the suspension starting November 10. This marks her third doping-related offence. The 42-year-old discus thrower is a four-time Commonwealth Games medallist and a 2014 Asian Games champion.
Veteran discus thrower and former Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia has been suspended for 16 months after testing positive for a banned substance. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) confirmed the sanction in its latest list of offenders, noting that the ban has been effective since November 10.
NADA has not yet revealed the exact substance found during testing, according to a PTI report. This suspension marks Punia’s third doping-related offence, adding to controversies that have shadowed her long career.
Alongside Punia, several athletes from different disciplines have also received penalties for anti-doping violations:
Born on 27 July 1983 in Khewda village, Sonipat district, Haryana, Seema Punia began her sporting journey at the age of 11. Initially a hurdler and long jumper, she eventually shifted her focus to the discus throw, a decision that paved the way for her future success.
Her breakthrough came with a gold medal at the 2000 World Junior Championships in Santiago, which earned her the nickname 'Millennium Child.' Her personal best throw stands at 64.84 m, achieved in Kyiv in 2004.
Over the years, Punia has built an impressive résumé:
She was honoured with the Bhim Award by the Haryana government in 2006.
One of the defining controversies of her career occurred ahead of the 2006 Asian Games, when she tested positive for stanozolol. Although she was cleared by her federation to compete, Punia chose to withdraw voluntarily.
Seema Punia is married to her coach, Ankush Punia, himself a former discus thrower who represented India at the 2004 Athens Olympics.