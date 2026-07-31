Who is Seema Kaliramna? Mother of 3-year-old, PhD aspirant wins discus bronze medal in CWG 2026

Hailing from Dinod in Bhiwani, Haryana, Seema Kaliramna is one of India’s leading discus throwers. She came into the limelight with a bronze medal at CWG 2026 Glasgow.

India added to its tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with Seema Kaliramna clinching bronze in the women’s discus throw with a best throw of 58.65m. The medal took India’s overall count to 17 and was the nation’s fourth in athletics at the Games.

After a foul on her first attempt, Seema bounced back with 57.32m and then hit 58.65m in round 3 to break into medal contention. She couldn’t improve further with two more fouls and a final missed attempt, but her third-round mark held for bronze.

Her teammate Nidhi Rani also did well, improving to 57.10m from 55.67m, but finished just outside the medals in 4th. Samantha Hall of Jamaica won gold with 61.66m, and Julia Tunks of Canada took silver with 60.67m.

Who is Seema Kaliramna?

Hailing from Dinod in Bhiwani, Haryana, Seema Kaliramna is one of India’s leading discus throwers. She came into the limelight with a bronze medal at CWG 2026 Glasgow. What makes her story stand out is how she juggles elite sport with being a mother and a PhD scholar.

She grew up in a sports-oriented family. Her father, a former Indian Army basketball player and javelin thrower, encouraged her to pursue athletics and instilled discipline early on. School teachers also spotted her talent and pushed her to compete, though she didn’t initially aim for elite-level sport.

The turning point came after her marriage to Ravinder, also called Monu Kaliramna, a former national-level discus thrower. The two began training together soon after, with Ravinder becoming her full-time coach. Under his guidance, Seema sharpened her technique and mental approach, which helped her rise to the top tier of Indian discus throwers internationally.

How Seema balances a thletics, motherhood and academics?

Seema Kaliramna manages to balance high-level sport, motherhood and studies by sticking to a structured schedule and relying on a strong support network. She allocates time for training, academic research and family in a way that doesn’t let any one area suffer.

Her husband Ravinder, who also coaches her, has been key to this balance. Other family members step in to look after their son Rudra during practice. Seema often takes Rudra to the training ground with her so she can train while staying close to him.

In addition to athletics, Seema is doing a PhD in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University in Bhiwani. Her research looks at how imagery and positive self-talk can help improve athletic performance.

Seema dedicated medal to her husband, family

After winning the bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2026, Seema dedicated this to her husband, family, AFI, SAI, NCOE Patiala, and JSW for their constant support, dedicating her historic podium finish to her husband for standing by her throughout her journey.

Seema Kaliramna's husband Ravinder said that winning a medal for the country is the ultimate dream of every athlete. He added that they share the same passion, ambition, and spirit of representing India on the global stage.

"An athlete always dreams of winning a medal for his country. We both have the same dream. We both have the same spirit," he said.