SPORTS

Who is Satadru Dutta? All about the organiser behind Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour 2025 and his arrest

Satadru Dutta, the main organiser behind Lionel Messi’s high-profile GOAT India Tour 2025, has come under police scrutiny after being arrested. Here’s a closer look at who he is, his role in bringing Messi to India, and the controversy surrounding the tour.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 03:40 PM IST

Who is Satadru Dutta? All about the organiser behind Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour 2025 and his arrest
What was intended to be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration for Indian football enthusiasts turned into chaos on Friday as Lionel Messi’s highly anticipated appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium ended in disorder and disappointment. Messi’s lap of honour was abruptly halted due to serious crowd management issues that arose within the stadium. A security breach compelled officials to reinforce the protective barrier around the World Cup champion, leaving him encircled by a dense wall of guards and a large entourage. While this measure was designed to ensure safety, it also meant that thousands of fans in the stands barely caught a glimpse of the football icon they had eagerly awaited for hours.

That frustration quickly boiled over. Boos echoed throughout the stadium, aimed at the officials and politicians present at the event. Water bottles were hurled onto the pitch, and live footage showed Messi abandoning his lap midway as the situation became increasingly unmanageable. In the stands, emotions surged, with some supporters vandalizing banners and damaging seats, clearly upset with the handling of the event.

The football legend has made his return to India after 14 years for his 'GOAT India Tour 2025', and the individual who facilitated this landmark visit is Satadru Dutta. He was taken into custody by the police for questioning, as confirmed by ADG Law & Order, Jawed Shamim.

Who is Satadru Dutta?

Satadru Dutta, hailing from Rishra in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, is a prominent figure in sports promotion, event organization, and philanthropy. He initially embarked on a career in finance and investment but later chose to pursue his true passion for sports. Throughout his career, Dutta has been instrumental in bringing renowned football legends such as Pele, Diego Maradona, and Cafu to India, effectively connecting Indian fans with these international icons.

Dutta’s organization is involved in sports marketing, celebrity management, and various social initiatives. The motivation behind inviting Lionel Messi to India was to pay tribute to one of the greatest careers in football and to provide Indian fans with a unique opportunity to witness the brilliance of the Argentine superstar in person. Although the intention was noble and ambitious, the aftermath at Salt Lake Stadium has raised significant concerns regarding crowd control and the management of events of this magnitude.

As investigations and assessments are anticipated, one thing remains clear – the day that was meant to be a celebration will instead be remembered for the disorder that surrounded one of football’s most celebrated figures.

Also read| Lionel Messi's magic beyond Football: Kolkata fan reveals how Argentina great helped him overcome darkness

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
