Who is Sarthak Ranjan? Meet Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's son who will play from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR in IPL 2026, here's all you need to know about him

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an active day on Tuesday, December 16, during the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi, adding a total of 13 players to their roster for the 2026 season. With the biggest purse of Rs 64.30 crore, KKR made a historic purchase by signing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a significant Rs 25.20 crore. Among the 13 acquisitions, Sarthak Ranjan, the son of Bihar's former MP and Congress leader Rajesh Ranjan AKA Pappu Yadav, stood out.
Sarthak Ranjan's household in Bihar was filled with joy and excitement when Shah Rukh Khan's team KKR picked him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. This milestone marks a significant achievement not only for Ranjan but also for aspiring cricketers in Bihar. Ranjan, a top-order batter, has become the latest sensation from Bihar to make it to the top level, following in the footsteps of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
Born in Bihar, Sarthak Ranjan hails from a politics household and moved to Delhi to pursue his cricketing dreams. He is the son of Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament (MP) representing Purnia constituency in Bihar. Ranjan's cricketing journey began with Delhi age group teams, and he made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2017. He also made his List A debut in 2017 and T20 debut a year earlier. Despite facing challenges in his domestic career, Ranjan remained focused and continued to work on his game.
Sarthak Ranjan's big break came when he was picked by North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). He impressed everyone with his clean striking and power-hitting abilities, amassing 449 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 146.73. Ranjan's performance earned him a spot in the KKR squad, where he will get to rub shoulders with the likes of Cameron Green, Ajinkya Rahane, and other cricketing stars.
S/R answers the call of the Knights pic.twitter.com/7Bf6GHRbFr— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 16, 2025
Ranjan has often spoken about the guidance he received from former India and Delhi cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who has been a brotherly figure in his career. "In Delhi, it's always have been Gautam bhaiya. Looking at him, talking to him and sharing my thoughts with him is like talking to the school of cricket," Ranjan had said in an interview.
After the auction, Pappu Yadav took to social media platform X to congratulate his son. Sharing an emotional message in Hindi, the Bihar politician praised Sarthak and encouraged him to play freely, trust his talent, and make a name for himself through cricket. The post was widely shared as fans reacted to the proud father’s message following his son’s IPL selection.
December 16, 2025
Sarthak Ranjan's inclusion in the KKR squad provides him with a unique opportunity to learn from experienced players and mentors like Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson. He will also get to play alongside Harshit Rana, his captain from North Delhi Strikers. With KKR, Ranjan is set to take his career to new heights and make a mark in the IPL