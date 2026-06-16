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Who is Sarpreet Singh? Meet Indian-origin midfielder who represented New Zealand against Iran in FIFA World Cup 2026

New Zealand began its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Iran, but what caught everyone's attention was the Indian-origin midfielder, Sarpreet Singh. Let us know more about him.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

Who is Sarpreet Singh? Meet Indian-origin midfielder who represented New Zealand against Iran in FIFA World Cup 2026
Know everything about Indian-origin New Zealand footballer, Sarpreet Singh. (Pic Credits: Instagram/sarpreet.singh11)
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Sarpreet Singh is the latest entrant in the list of Indian-origin football players who have featured for an international team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. On the 5th day of the 48-team tournament, Sarpreet was seen playing 92 minutes in the New Zealand vs Iran match before being substituted out. For those unversed, New Zealand is competing in a FIFA World Cup for the first time since the 2010 edition and only the third time in its history.

 

Who is Sarpreet Singh?

 

Born on February 20, 1999, Sarpreet Singh originally hails from Jalandhar, Punjab, India. He was raised in Auckland by his parents, who ran a grocery store in the city. At the tender age of 7, he joined Wynrs Wynton Rufer Soccer Academy in Auckland, and after 8 years, he joined Wellington Phoenix Academy in 2015.

 

After his performances captivated attention, Sarpreet was picked for New Zealand youth teams at tournaments like the U-17 Oceania Cup and the U-20 World Cup. In 2019, Sarpreet signed for German giants Bayern Munich and became the first-ever New Zealand player after Wynton Rufer to be signed by a Bundesliga team. He was later sidelined due to an osteitis pubis injury before returning to action again in January 2023 with another German club, SSV Jahn Regensburg.

 

At the time, Singh was on loan from Bayern Munich. He later had tenures with Portuguese side União de Leiria and Serbian club FK TSC, which he joined in 2025. Currently, the midfielder represents Wellington Phoenix in the A-League.

 

Talking about his injuries, he sustained another one earlier this year on his left knee during a match against Western Sydney Wanderers. He missed action for nearly eight weeks but made a return in April during Wellington’s final A-League regular season match against Macarthur FC.

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