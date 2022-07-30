Who is Sanket Mahadev Sargar, son of 'paan' seller who won India's first CWG 2022 medal?

Sanket Sargar clinched silver medal to open India's tally at CWG 2022

Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India's first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, after clinching silver in the Men's 55 kg category in Weightlifting on Saturday.

Sanket lifted a total of 248kg (113 in Snatch + 135kg in C&J). Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal as he completed a lift of 142kg in clean & jerk to take his total to 249kg, overshadowing the Indian weightlifter's tally by just 1 kg.

Hailing from Maharashtra's Sangli, Sanket's father works as 'paan' seller. The 21-year-old weightlifter holds the national record of 256 kg in Men's 55 kg weight class.

Here's all you need to know about Sanket Mahadev Sargar, who opened India's account at Commonwealth Games 2022:

Born on 16 October 2000, Sanket shattered the national record in clean and jerk with his attempt of 138 kg at the Khelo India Univesity Games in 2020.

READ| Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver in Weightlifting to clinch India's first medal at CWG 2022

Later, Sanket won the gold medal at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in 2021 by setting a new national record in snatch with a 113 kg attempt in Tashkent.

Sanket is known to be a little shy in nature, and during his competitions, he doesn't speak to others, apart from his support staff. He aims to win a medal for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Having studied history at Shivaji University in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Sanket was ecstatic after winning the silver medal for his nation.

Speaking after the medal ceremony, the 21-year-old said, "I would like to dedicate my medal to India's freedom fighters, I nearly teared up because I couldn't win the gold medal. 5 years of hard work helped me win this medal. Everyone back home in Sangli would be happy, when I used to see my dad, I felt like changing our lives. A bit disappointed to miss out on the gold."

Sanket further added, "After the injury in my second attempt, my coach asked me not to go for the third attempt, but I wanted to go for it."