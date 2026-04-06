Who is Sangram Singh? Meet man who became first Indian to win MMA fight on Argentine soil

India's MMA icon Sangram Singh made history at Buenos Aires by becoming the first Indian to win an MMA fight in Argentina.He demolished French fighter Florian Coudier, 16 years his junior, in just one minute and 45 seconds at the packed Tigre Sports Club stadium in Buenos Aires, according to a press release.

India's MMA icon Sangram Singh made history at Buenos Aires by becoming the first Indian to win an MMA fight in Argentina.He demolished French fighter Florian Coudier, 16 years his junior, in just one minute and 45 seconds at the packed Tigre Sports Club stadium in Buenos Aires, according to a press release.

He also completed a hat-trick of victories in MMA following victories in Tbilisi (Georgia) and Amsterdam (Netherlands). In this fight, he benefited greatly from wrestling techniques.

Double Commonwealth heavyweight champion Sangram Singh, after his win, said, "Win or lose doesn't matter to me. I either win or learn. I often say that passion has no age. As the Prime Minister often says, dream high and set about making them come true. My dream of becoming the first Indian came true when I won the fight in Argentina.

"He expressed his gratitude to the organisers as well as his coach, Bhupesh, who has been with him for the last 25 years. He also worked day and night to make me succeed. He said he received a barrage of congratulatory messages from India and abroad after his victory.He worked hard with his coach all day. Sweated profusely. Drink half a glass of water throughout the day. Sangram Singh came down in the 83 kg weight category, where there was a discount of two kg.

"I also had no idea why the entire stadium was cheering me on during my fight," Sangram said.A punch from Sanram early in the fight was saved by Florian from hitting him in the face. That punch hit his shoulder. Florian responded with a kick to the ribs. Sangram also witnessed a counterattack with a kick.Sangram said Florian was strong in appearance, but his hands and feet were moving quite fast. Sangram said his wrestling experience eventually came in handy.

He caught Florian's kick and knocked him down. In other words, he got the advantage of wrestling's leg attack. Then, coming down, he tried to break Sandi (name of a wrestling technique) and then choke him elongated. Florian finally gave in after the referee asked three times.

Sangram also won his third MMA fight with ease. He defeated the Pakistani fighter in 90 seconds, while he won the second fight in the second round.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)