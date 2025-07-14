Parupalli Kashyap's training involved guidance from Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand, with Gopichand later becoming his primary coach.

Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap and Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal parted ways after 7 years of marraige. Saina took to Instagram to release a brief statement announcing her divorce from Kashyap, which came nearly seven years after their 2018 marriage. However, let's know more about Parupalli Kashyap.

Who is Parupalli Kashyap?

Parupalli Kashyap was born and brought up in Hyderabad. He received his early education at Loyola High School, Secunderabad. Later, he pursued a degree in computer science from the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun, according to FreedomGPT. Kashyap also trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, alongside Saina Nehwal, according to The Indian Express.

Diagnosed with asthma at young age

At the age of 11, Kashyap began his badminton journey at a training camp led by S. M. Arif in Hyderabad, India. Due to his father's job, his family relocated frequently, leading him to join the Padukone Academy in Bangalore. In 2004, they returned to Hyderabad, where Kashyap was later diagnosed with asthma following medical tests.

Won gold in Commonwealth Games 2010

Despite this diagnosis, Kashyap has showcased resilience, stating that it ‘not a condition that stops you from living life.’ He has achieved remarkable success, including winning a Commonwealth Games gold medal and reaching the men’s quarter-finals at the Olympics, both of which are notable milestones in the history of Indian badminton.

Took training from badminton legends Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand

Parupalli Kashyap's training involved guidance from Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand, with Gopichand later becoming his primary coach.

Parupalli Kashyap's career achievements

His breakthrough came at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, where he faced a setback due to a rule preventing him from using his usual medication. Despite losing in the semi-finals to England's Rajiv Ouseph, he defeated former national champion Chetan Anand, earning a bronze medal, which marked his first significant international success. Following this, he continued to add to his collection of accolades.

In 2012, he was honored with the Arjuna Award.

He achieved a historic milestone as the first male player from India to advance to the quarter-finals in men's singles at the 2012 London Olympics. At the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, he secured the gold medal in men's singles. Kashyap also served as the Icon Player for the Indian Badminton League team, Banga Beats, in the 2013 season.

Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal's love story

Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal shared a love story that blossomed from their shared training and travels. They first met at a badminton camp and their friendship deepened as they trained together, eventually leading to a relationship that began in 2004. Despite the demands of their professional careers, they supported each other through injuries and career milestones, eventually marrying in 2018ve story

Parupalli Kashyap's networth

Parupalli Kashyap, a former World No. 6, has a net worth of approximately USD 1.5 million, around Rs 12,87,47,785, according to reports. Currently, he is a coach at Gopichand Badminton Academy.