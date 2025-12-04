Who is Sahiba Bali, cricketer Washington Sundar's rumoured girlfriend? Actress, sports presenter, previously worked as...; Know her educational qualification and more

Actress and content creator Sahiba Bali is making headlines amid rumours linking her to cricketer Washington Sundar. A former Zomato brand manager, she has acted in films, digital shows, and also emerged as a prominent sports presenter with IPL and Champions Trophy broadcasts.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has become the centre of social media buzz after a video of him enjoying coffee with actress Sahiba Bali sparked dating rumours. While fans speculate about their relationship, curiosity around Sahiba, who has built a diverse career across entertainment, marketing, and sports broadcasting, has grown rapidly.

Early Life and Education

Born on December 5, 1994, into a Kashmiri family, Sahiba Bali has carved a niche for herself through versatility and determination. She completed her degree in Economics from Delhi University before moving to the UK for higher studies. In London, she pursued a marketing course and also attended a business programme at Oxford, laying the foundation for a strong corporate career.

Corporate Beginnings: From Zomato Associate to Brand Manager

Before stepping into films, Sahiba was part of the corporate world. She joined Zomato as a marketing associate, where she contributed ideas to grow the company’s digital reach. Her creativity and execution skills helped her rise to the role of brand manager.

During this phase, she also explored content creation, appearing in several quirky Zomato videos, which further elevated her visibility.

Balancing Films and Studies: The Start of Her Acting Journey

While pursuing her master's in London, Sahiba received a surprise call from director Imtiaz Ali for an audition for Laila Majnu (2018). Although she first auditioned for the lead role later played by Triptii Dimri, she eventually portrayed the character’s sister.

Her parents initially resisted her move toward acting, concerned about her academic commitments. Determined to follow both paths, Sahiba juggled classes in London with shoots in Kashmir, frequently travelling between the two locations. The experience strengthened her confidence in managing academic and artistic responsibilities simultaneously.

After finishing her studies, she returned to India and shifted to Mumbai to fully pursue acting—still working as a marketing consultant while spending weekends and holidays attending auditions.

Roles She Auditioned For

Sahiba’s audition journey is lined with big titles. She reportedly tested for:

Kiara Advani’s role in Kabir Singh

Anushka Sharma’s role in Sultan

Although these roles did not materialise, her performances opened more doors.

Work in Films, Series, and Digital Platforms

Sahiba gained recognition through:

Ambreen, a Kashmiri student in Laila Majnu (2018)

Abida, an agent in Netflix’s Bard of Blood (2019)

A sharp and driven journalist in Amar Singh Chamkila

In the digital space, she appeared in content for FilterCopy and collaborated with various brands, expanding her following online.

Expanding Horizons: Sports Presenter and Broadcast Personality

Sahiba’s career took an unexpected but impressive turn when she entered the world of sports media. She joined the Indian Premier League broadcast team in 2024, quickly becoming a familiar face during match coverage.

Her presence extended to the Champions Trophy 2025, where she served as a digital anchor. She also hosted Shark Tank India Season 4, solidifying her position as a versatile on-screen talent.

A Multi-Talented Personality on the Rise

From corporate boardrooms to film sets, from content studios to cricket stadiums, Sahiba Bali has built a multifaceted career few can match. As rumours about her personal life continue to trend, one thing is clear: Sahiba’s journey stands out on its own merit, marked by ambition, adaptability, and an impressive range of achievements.