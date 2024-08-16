Who is Sachin Tanwar? All you need to know about most expensive buy of Pro Kabaddi League auction 2024

Sachin Tanwar emerged as most expensive buy of Pro Kabaddi League auction 2024.

Sachin Tanwar made a significant impact on the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 auction, which took place on Thursday, August 15, at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 25-year-old Indian player garnered attention by being acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for a substantial sum of INR 2.15 crores, making him the most expensive acquisition of the season thus far.

Tanwar now holds the title of the second most expensive Indian player in PKL history, following in the footsteps of the flamboyant raider Pawan Sehrawat. Despite receiving bids from Telugu Titans, UP Yoddhas, and Gujarat Giants, Tanwar ultimately signed with Tamil Thalaivas, as the other teams withdrew from the bidding war.

Who is Sachin Tanwar?

Sachin Tanwar, born on July 19, 1999, in the Bandhbar village of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, was introduced to the sport of Kabaddi by his uncle, Rakesh Chauhan, a former national-level player. Sachin's passion for Kabaddi was further fueled by his elder brother, Deepak, who unfortunately missed out on the opportunity to represent India in the 2015 Junior Asian Championship due to a ligament tear.

Despite this setback, Deepak recognized Sachin's talent and recommended him to their Rajasthan coach for district and state tournaments. Sachin successfully cleared the trials and thus began his remarkable journey in the world of Kabaddi.

Journey

At the age of 17, Sachin was a key player for the Rajasthan U-19 team, showcasing his talent as a top raider during the junior nationals. His skills did not go unnoticed, as he was selected to represent India in the Junior Asian Championship in Iran in 2016. Leading the Indian team, Sachin brought home a gold medal after defeating Iran in the final match.

Sachin's success continued as he quickly rose to the senior national team, making his debut at the Asian Kabaddi Championship in Gorgaon, Iran. Playing for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) under the guidance of coach Manpreet Singh, Sachin's talent caught the attention of many. Coach Manpreet, who later led the Gujarat Giants in PKL 2017, signed Sachin for a significant sum of 36 lakh based on his exceptional abilities.

Sachin's Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) debut in season 5 was nothing short of impressive, as he accumulated 173 points from 24 games, with 159 raid points. His performance helped lead the Gujarat outfit to the final. In the following season, Sachin further showcased his skills by scoring 204 points, including 190 raid points. He achieved his first Super 10 in a match against Haryana Steelers, followed by another Super 10 in the next game against Puneri Paltan, both resulting in victories for Gujarat with a difference of more than 10 points.

The seventh season proved to be a challenging one for the Rajasthan player, as he only managed to accumulate 85 points. This led to him parting ways with the Gujarat Giants and making a move to the Patna Pirates. However, this change proved to be beneficial for Sachin, as he was able to regain his form and excel on the field. In just 23 games, he scored an impressive 181 points and led his team to their third final in as many seasons.

Sachin continued to showcase his talent in the following seasons, scoring 179 points in PKL season 9 and 184 points in PKL season 10. This consistent performance allowed him to maintain his position in the top 10 players in the league. Additionally, Sachin was a key player in the Indian team's successful campaigns at the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 in Busan and the Asian Games 2022 (held in 2023) in Hangzhou.

