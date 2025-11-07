Who is Ryan Williams? Aussie footballer who gave up his citizenship to play for India, here's all you need to know

Born to an Indian mother and an Australian father, he spent his early years in Mumbai, a connection that has shaped his identity. Read here to know about this star footballer.

In a historic decision for Indian sports, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) revealed on Thursday that two players of foreign origin will permanently join the Indian national team. Both players have renounced their previous citizenships and are now Indian citizens. Among them is Ryan Williams, a former Australian winger, who began his Indian football journey with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Williams' eligibility for Indian citizenship is based on his mother's birth into an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai and his maternal grandfather's representation of Bombay in the Santosh Trophy during the 1950s.

Who is Ryan Williams?

Ryan Williams is a 32‑year‑old winger who began his professional career in England before returning to Australia with Perth Glory. Born to an Indian mother and an Australian father, he spent his early years in Mumbai, a connection that has shaped his identity.

After a season with Bengaluru FC, where he has scored three goals in as many matches, Williams emerged as only the second professional footballer—following Japanese‑born Izumi Arata in 2012—to obtain Indian citizenship and become eligible for the senior Indian national team. Coach Khalid Jamil is expected to summon him for the upcoming camp in Bengaluru, and the player himself is eager to answer the call.

Ryan Williams' grandfather played for Central Railway SC, the Tatas club, and Bombay (now Mumbai)

Williams’ football lineage stretches back generations. His grandfather, Lincoln Eric Grostate, was a left‑footer of repute who played for Central Railway SC, the Tatas club, and Bombay, once even defeating a powerful Bengal side that boasted nine internationals.

Both of Williams’ brothers, Aryn and Rhys, have pursued the sport at a high level; Rhys had spells with Middlesbrough, Burnley and Charlton Athletic in the English Premier League before joining Perth Glory and earning caps for Australia.

Recalling his grandfather’s influence, Williams said, “I remember my grandfather telling Aryn to play in India and he enjoyed his time so much here (representing Neroca FC in the I‑League). There’s more than just a little bit of history (with this move). My mother was born here, my grandparents, my great grandparents too. My grandmother has an old scrapbook with all the pictures. He was a good left footer, good striker. It feels like a bit of a full circle.”

Ryan Williams' path to Indian citizenship

The journey to obtain an Indian passport was arduous, involving a year‑long stay in the country, extensive documentation, countless phone calls, and multiple trips to government offices. Williams recounted the surreal moment of handing over his Australian passport: “The police had never seen someone coming in and handing over their Aussie passport, so that was an eye‑opener. When something feels right, you have to go for it.

There are positives and negatives with everything, but the positives just completely blew the negatives out of the water, so it was a no‑brainer.” Reflecting on the decision, he added, “One of the things my grandfather, who passed away, said was, ‘Please go and play in India. The process (of obtaining an Indian passport) was difficult, but the decision was not. It's something that my family and I thought about a lot,” Williams told TOI on Thursday, adding, “Making debut for the national team is the proudest moment for any professional footballer. I’ve been waiting so long for this moment.”

National team aspirations

Williams is poised to don the India jersey for the first time in an official qualifier. He expressed his emotions with conviction: “When I put on the India jersey, I’ll give everything for the country, everything for the team, everything for the fans,” he promised, “It would be quite difficult to put (that feeling) into words, but there’s going to be joy. It will be quite emotional.”

Despite being 32, he feels physically strong and mentally sharper than ever: “Physically I'm in a great position. Mentally, I am getting more efficient and more mature. I feel like I've still got so many years, otherwise I wouldn't have done this,” he said, underscoring his readiness to contribute to the side.

Williams believes his transition can inspire other professional footballers who hesitate to relinquish foreign citizenship. He stated, “They can do the same thing and kind of break the door down a little bit,” said Williams.

“We have to show others that it is possible. We can represent India and, hopefully, push the country forward and inspire the younger generation.” His story, steeped in multigenerational ties to Indian football, underscores a broader narrative of athletes forging new paths while honoring their heritage.