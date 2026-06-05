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Who is Rumesh Tharanga? Former cricket prospect who surpassed Neeraj Chopra's javelin mark with massive 92.62m throw

Rumesh Tharanga has emerged as Asia's latest javelin sensation after producing a massive 92.62m throw, surpassing Neeraj Chopra's personal best and recording the second-longest mark by an Asian athlete. Here's a look at the former cricket talent's journey from the pitch to the athletics arena.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

Who is Rumesh Tharanga? Former cricket prospect who surpassed Neeraj Chopra's javelin mark with massive 92.62m throw
Rumesh Tharanga (Courtesy: X/@Diamond_League)
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Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage just delivered one of those moments in athletics you remember for years. At the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome, the 23-year-old stunned everyone with a javelin throw that changed both his career and the record books.

On his second throw of the night, Pathirage launched the javelin an eye-popping 92.62 meters. To put it simply, this wasn’t just a personal best—it shot him up to number eight on the all-time global list and made him the second-best Asian javelin thrower in history. People in the Stadio Olimpico couldn’t believe what they’d just seen. Athletes, coaches, and fans around the world had to take notice.

That one toss did a lot of things. It broke the Sri Lankan national record, became the world’s leading mark for 2026, and smashed the Rome Diamond League meet record that stood for two decades. Andreas Thorkildsen’s old mark of 90.34 meters? Gone. Afterward, Pathirage summed up the moment with a smile. “The weather feels good in Rome to throw further than at the last competition. Winning today feels like a Sri Lankan festival,” he said.

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And just to appreciate how far ahead he was: his throw was only 35 centimeters shy of Arshad Nadeem’s Asian record—set at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Pathirage is now one of only four Asian men to ever break 90 meters, joining Cheng Chao-Tsun of Chinese Taipei (91.36m), India’s Neeraj Chopra (90.23m), and Nadeem of Pakistan.

The competition wasn’t even close. Anderson Peters of Grenada—he’s a former world champion—took second with 83.91 meters. The USA’s Curtis Thompson finished third at 83.89 meters. That’s almost nine meters behind Pathirage. India’s Sachin Yadav, making his Diamond League debut, finished eighth with 79.18 meters.

You have to call Pathirage’s progress what it is: meteoric. Just three months ago, his best was 89.37 meters—a mark he hit at a local meet in March. In Rome, he improved by over three meters in one night. That’s not just rare. That’s almost unheard of.

Pathirage didn’t start out dreaming of moments like this. He actually wanted to play cricket for Sri Lanka. Kalutara, his hometown district, is famous for stars like Tillakaratne Dilshan and Pathum Nissanka. Pathirage bowled fast—up to 134 km/h as a teenager—and in his only proper school match for St. Peter’s College, Colombo, he took five wickets in four overs and scored a half-century.

But, as he puts it, cricket politics got in the way. “In cricket, there is political involvement, there is intense competition. So I moved away from cricket. I loved javelin more… in javelin, if I have talent, I will be recognised,” he explained. So he swapped out the cricket ball for a heavier javelin. And in Rome, on Thursday night, that choice paid off bigger than anyone could have predicted.

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