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Who is Romelu Lukaku? Meet Belgium's new FIFA World Cup record holder

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has etched his name in the history books with a FIFA World Cup record. Know more about the milestone.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

Who is Romelu Lukaku? Meet Belgium's new FIFA World Cup record holder
All you need to know about Belgium's new FIFA World Cup record holder. (Pic Credits: Instagram/romelulukaku)
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Romelu Lukaku, a Belgian striker, is now his country's all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history after he scored a goal in the team's third and final group stage match against New Zealand on Friday (local time). Belgium clinched the game comfortably with a 5-1 win over New Zealand in the Group G clash at BC Place Vancouver. Romelu achieved the feat in the 86th minute of the game and took his World Cup goal tally to six goals, surpassing Marc Wilmots' previous record of five goals.

 

The match began with Belgium in complete control after Leandro Trossard starred with a brace, first in the 28th minute and the second in the 50th minute. Later, Kevin De Bruyne struck in the 66th minute, taking the lead to 3-0.

 

18 minutes later, New Zealand's Elijah Just scored the first goal for his side and took the score to 3-1 after the 84th minute. However, the Red Devils took a three-goal lead again as Romelu scored his first of the game in the 86th minute.

 

After this, with an assist from Romelu, Alexis Saelemaekers scored another one in the 90+4th minute, taking the score to 5-1 before the final whistle.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 27 at 7 16 22 AM

 

Who is Romelu Lukaku?

 

Born on May 13, 1993, in Antwerp, Romelu Lukaku began his professional career with Anderlecht before moving to Chelsea. Over the years, he has played for clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Everton, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Roma, and Napoli.

 

Romelu made his national team debut at a tender age of 16. He has been Belgium's leading goalscorer for years and represented the side in several editions of the FIFA World Cups and UEFA European Championships.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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