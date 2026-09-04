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Who is Rohit Yadav? India U19 leg-spinner banned by BCCI for age fraud

Rohit Yadav, a member of the India U19 squad, has been banned by the BCCI for two years following an age-related issue flagged by CAB, with further action taken against several other players.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Who is Rohit Yadav? India U19 leg-spinner banned by BCCI for age fraud
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BCCI has banned India U19 leg-spinner Rohit Yadav for two years after being found guilty of age fraud. The ban comes into effect immediately and he has been pulled out of the upcoming Australia U19 series.

CAB drive exposes discrepancy

The Cricket Association of Bengal's pre-season documentation revealed an age discrepancy of 27 months involving Yadav, a domestic cricketer for Bengal. He participated in the India U19 tour of Sri Lanka and is slated for a series against Australia U19. Consequently, the BCCI has communicated the ban to all affiliated state units.

Along with Yadav, the CAB has penalised 64 other players for age fraud, including notable left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar. A member of India's U19 World Cup-winning team in 2022, he made his senior debut for Bengal that same year and last played in 2023. Reports indicate an age discrepancy of approximately 40 months, leading to the invalidation of his records from his debut until the 2025-26 season.

Also read: Tamil Nadu woman, mother of 2, alleges torture in Kuwait; appeals for rescue in SOS video

BCCI's fight against age fraud continues

The BCCI has intensified efforts to combat age fraud in junior cricket, instituting an amnesty scheme in 2020 that allows players to voluntarily correct age discrepancies to avoid suspension. Players failing to self-report face bans if later found guilty. Additionally, the age verification process has been reinforced, requiring U19 players to submit birth certificates and relevant educational records. Recent actions against 65 players, including Yadav, demonstrate the BCCI's commitment to maintaining fairness in age-group tournaments.

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