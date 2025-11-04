Who is Pratika Rawal, India's rising star in women's cricket who missed out on a World Cup medal?

Kantara Chapter One: Despite OTT release, Thaama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rishab Shetty's film achives THIS milestone
SPORTS
The recent Women's ODI World Cup victory for India has already produced a series of memorable images. These include Harmanpreet Kaur holding the trophy, Shafali Verma celebrating her match-winning performance in the final, and the team taking a victory lap.
However, one particularly poignant image captures a 25-year-old woman in a wheelchair, draped in the Indian flag, with tears in her eyes as India secured a 52-run win against South Africa. This is Pratika Rawal, who was the second-highest run-scorer for India in the World Cup, despite not receiving a winner’s medal.
Rawal was born in Delhi on 1 September 2000. She completed her schooling from Modern School at Barakhamba Road and acquired 92.5 per cent in the CBSE grade 12 board exams, before finishing her bachelor's degree in psychology from Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi.
Before focusing on cricket, Rawal was a national-level basketball player and won a gold medal at the 2019 School National Games.
Pratika Rawal has been a revelation to Team India since her ODI debut. The fastest to 1000 runs in Women's ODIs, Rawal played all league stage matches of the Women's World Cup 2025. The 25-year-old scored 308 runs in 6 innings, averaging 51.33 and finishing as the 4th highest run-getter of the tournament.
ICC rules dictate that players part of the official 15-man squad are only eligible for medals. Pratika, who was injured and replaced, was not a part of the squad for the finals and thus missed out on a medal. Shafali however did get awarded a medal.