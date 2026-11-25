PBKS appointed ex-India coach Paras Mhambrey as fast-bowling coach for IPL 2027 to strengthen their pace attack. He will work under head coach Ricky Ponting, replacing James Hopes.

Punjab Kings have made a big move ahead of IPL 2027. Punjab Kings have appointed Paras Mhambrey as their fast-bowling coach for IPL 2027. The 54-year-old former India pacer brings years of coaching experience to the franchise.

Who is Paras Mhambrey?

In the 1990s, Paras Mhambrey represented India. He represented the nation in five international games. Between 1992 and 2003, he represented Mumbai in 91 first-class domestic cricket matches. He went on to become a successful coach after his playing career.

He had two separate stints with the Mumbai Indians. From 2021 to 2024, he also served as Rahul Dravid's bowling coach for India. He participated in two major competitions while he was a member of Team India. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, India came in second. India went on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Because of this background, he is regarded as one of Indian cricket's most reliable bowling coaches.

Why did Punjab Kings pick him?

After James Hopes and Brad Haddin left, PBKS picked Mhambrey for his knowledge of Indian conditions and young pacers. He will reunite with Ricky Ponting and work with Hardik Pandya, who joined in a swap for Arshdeep Singh. Rajiv Kumar is expected to join as fielding coach.

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What will change for PBKS in IPL 2027?

Mhambrey will focus on improving PBKS's pace attack with better lines, yorkers, slower balls and death bowling. His clear plans can help young pacers like Yash Thakur, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Xavier Bartlett grow faster.

PBKS Retained Players For IPL 2027:

Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Hardik Pandya, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal. With a new bowling coach and a settled core, Punjab Kings will hope for a stronger season in IPL 2027.