Who is Pankhuri Sharma and how is she related to Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya?

Krunal Pandya, a talented all-rounder for the Indian Cricket Team, has been happily married to former model Pankhuri Sharma for over three years. While Pankhuri keeps her personal life private, she occasionally shares glimpses of her life with her husband on her official Instagram handle (@pankhuriisharma). Prior to her marriage, Pankhuri had a successful career as a model, having worked on numerous assignments. However, it was her marriage to Hardik Pandya's elder brother Krunal in 2017 that truly brought her into the spotlight.

Who is Pankhuri Sharma?

Pankhuri Sharma is a former model who has had the privilege of participating in numerous modeling assignments in the past. Additionally, she has experience in events and celebrity management.

How did Krunal and Pankhuri meet?

In 2016, the couple first crossed paths during the Indian Premier League, thanks to a mutual friend. Pankhuri had already established herself in the events and celebrity management industry prior to their meeting. It was through a phone call with their mutual friend, Mayur Mehta, that Pankhuri was introduced to Pandya. Upon seeing pictures of Pankhuri, Krunal was immediately captivated and longed to meet her in person. However, fate had yet to bring them together until the IPL that year.

How did Krunal Pandya propose to Pankhuri Sharma?

On the night that the Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2017 title and Krunal Pandya was awarded the Man of the Match, he took the opportunity to propose to the love of his life, Pankhuri. With the help of his brother and friends, Krunal had made all the necessary arrangements for the proposal, but Pankhuri mistook them for a post-match celebration. Undeterred, Krunal got down on one knee, holding the IPL trophy in his hand, and asked Pankhuri to be his wife. Overjoyed, she said yes, and Krunal then met with Pankhuri's parents to ask for their blessing.

When did Krunal Pandya get married?

Krunal Pandya and Pankhuri Sharma tied the knot on December 27, 2017, at the luxurious JW Marriott in Mumbai's Juhu district. The wedding ceremony was a grand affair, followed by a lavish reception that was graced by the presence of several notable personalities.

How Pankhuri is related to Hardik Pandya?

On July 24th, 2022, Krunal proudly shared the news of his son's arrival with his followers on Instagram. The beaming father posted a heartwarming picture from the hospital room, featuring his wife and their precious newborn.

Not long after, Krunal's beloved brother, Hardik Pandya, took to his own Instagram stories to share the joyous news with his fans. He reposted the touching image and added a heartfelt message of congratulations to his dear bhai and bhabhi.

Meanwhile, it's no secret that Hardik's wife, the stunning model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic, shares a special bond with Krunal's wife, Pankhuri Sharma.

