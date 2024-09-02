Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

Rain fury: 31 dead, nearly 4.5 lakh affected amid heavy downpours in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Meet man, who surpassed Mukesh Ambani on Forbes' billionaire list, has net worth of Rs 999028 crore, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

'If you interact with…': Elon Musk's big revelation on X goes viral, details inside

9 films based on real-life actors

9 films based on real-life actors

7 mesmerizing images of quasars, black hole shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

7 mesmerizing images of quasars, black hole shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Five most stressed countries in the world 

Five most stressed countries in the world 

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

HomeSports

Sports

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

The 29-year-old from Haryana showcased incredible resilience and tactical brilliance, overcoming Tokyo silver medallist Bethell in a nail-biting contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, with the final scoreline reading 21-14 18-21 23-21.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 07:07 PM IST

Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In a remarkable achievement, India shuttler Nitesh Kumar clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a gripping men's singles SL3 badminton final on Monday. 

    The 29-year-old from Haryana showcased incredible resilience and tactical brilliance, overcoming Tokyo silver medallist Bethell in a nail-biting contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, with the final scoreline reading 21-14 18-21 23-21.

    Competing in the SL3 category, which is reserved for players with severe lower limb disabilities and requires to play on a half-width court, Kumar's journey to gold was anything but ordinary.

    Moreover, Kumar considers India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli as one of his biggest inspirations. In an interview with Revsportz, he said, “Virat Kohli because, every interview I have seen him, the way he plays on the field and everything, the way he has channelised all his energy and all his efforts into being fit and into sports. He definitely motivates me.”

    Reflecting on Kumar’s journey, he lost his left leg at the age of 15 in a train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009. This tragic incident left him in a bedridden state for months.

    He devoted his time to preparing for the IIT entrance examination and even opted to take a hiatus for a year.

    In 2013, he joined IIT Mandi and developed an interest in badminton during his time there. He ventured into the world of para-badminton in 2016, making his debut for the Haryana state team in the Para National Championships.

    He won his first international title at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017. He has also won multiple titles that includes wins at the BWF Para Badminton World Circuit and Asian Para Games.

    His victory on Monday not only marked a personal triumph but also ensured that India retained the SL3 gold, which Pramod Bhagat had won three years ago when badminton made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

    After shooter Avani Lekhara, Kumar won the second gold for India in the ongoing Paralympic games.

    (With PTI inputs)

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Ratan Tata doesn't spend on advertising on this product, gives no discount, has revenue of Rs 7000 crore, company is...

    Ratan Tata doesn't spend on advertising on this product, gives no discount, has revenue of Rs 7000 crore, company is...

    Watch: Mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

    Watch: Mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan's Karachi on inauguration day, videos go viral

    Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

    Watch viral video: 2-year-old boy cries, refuses to leave kidnapper due to...

    Viral video: Mother bear steals chips from car with her cubs as partners in crime, watch

    Viral video: Mother bear steals chips from car with her cubs as partners in crime, watch

    Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

    Netflix's IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack faces boycott calls: Were hijackers Bhola, Shankar or Shahid, Shakir? Govt said...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

    India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

    World's 6 most reliable car brands

    World's 6 most reliable car brands

    7 most expensive foods in world

    7 most expensive foods in world

    This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

    This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

    Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

    Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement