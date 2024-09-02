Who is Nitesh Kumar? Virat Kohli’s fan who won second Paris Paralympics gold for India

The 29-year-old from Haryana showcased incredible resilience and tactical brilliance, overcoming Tokyo silver medallist Bethell in a nail-biting contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, with the final scoreline reading 21-14 18-21 23-21.

In a remarkable achievement, India shuttler Nitesh Kumar clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a gripping men's singles SL3 badminton final on Monday.

Competing in the SL3 category, which is reserved for players with severe lower limb disabilities and requires to play on a half-width court, Kumar's journey to gold was anything but ordinary.

Moreover, Kumar considers India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli as one of his biggest inspirations. In an interview with Revsportz, he said, “Virat Kohli because, every interview I have seen him, the way he plays on the field and everything, the way he has channelised all his energy and all his efforts into being fit and into sports. He definitely motivates me.”

Reflecting on Kumar’s journey, he lost his left leg at the age of 15 in a train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009. This tragic incident left him in a bedridden state for months.

He devoted his time to preparing for the IIT entrance examination and even opted to take a hiatus for a year.

In 2013, he joined IIT Mandi and developed an interest in badminton during his time there. He ventured into the world of para-badminton in 2016, making his debut for the Haryana state team in the Para National Championships.

He won his first international title at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017. He has also won multiple titles that includes wins at the BWF Para Badminton World Circuit and Asian Para Games.

His victory on Monday not only marked a personal triumph but also ensured that India retained the SL3 gold, which Pramod Bhagat had won three years ago when badminton made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

After shooter Avani Lekhara, Kumar won the second gold for India in the ongoing Paralympic games.

(With PTI inputs)

