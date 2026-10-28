Who is Neeraj Yadav? Why did this three-time Asian Para Games gold medalist commit suicide?

Three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav, 42, was found dead at his Delhi home Tuesday in an alleged suicide.

Three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav was found dead at his home in Delhi on Tuesday. The 42-year-old para-athlete from Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide. His death was confirmed by Indian para athletics coach S Satyanarayana.

What happened

A post-mortem examination was conducted at GTB Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. Paralympic champion Sumit Antil and fellow para-athlete Vipin Kasana were present at the hospital. Coach Satyanarayana said he was in shock after hearing the news.

"I am shocked by this news. Players should not do such things. I am trying to speak with his family. But I have received the news that a player is no longer with us. Neeraj Yadav was an Asian Games champion and a fine athlete. This is a huge loss for all of us," he told NDTV. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet unknown, according to the police. He reportedly experienced emotional strain after missing the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya earlier this month because of a doping suspension.

Who was Neeraj Yadav

Neeraj Yadav, diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at age seven, is an F55 category para-athlete from Uttar Pradesh. He participates in seated throwing events like javelin, discus, and shot put, having transitioned from wheelchair tennis (2005-2012). Neeraj achieved gold in javelin at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Para Games and won two additional golds at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, totalling three gold medals in his events.

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Doping case and fallout

Neeraj tested positive for Stanozolol in October 2023, resulting in an Anti-Doping Rule Violation charge and provisional suspension in 2024. This affected India's performance at the Hangzhou Games, reducing its medal count from 111 to 108 and golds from 29 to 27, dropping the country from fifth to sixth place. Neeraj maintains his innocence, suggesting contamination, and has requested a DNA test for verification.