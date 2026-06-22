Who is Nathan Ngoy? The 23-year-old defender whose red card stole the spotlight in Iran clash

Ngoy, caught out of position and scrambling to stop a clear scoring opportunity, grabbed Taremi’s shoulder and hauled him back.

Belgium’s defense fell apart at SoFi Stadium on June 21st when 23-year-old centre-back Nathan Ngoy went from promising talent to the focal point of a World Cup crisis. Manager Rudi Garcia handed the young Lille defender his second start of the tournament, but his night unraveled after he received a straight red card in the 66th minute. That left the ten-man Red Devils clinging to a nervy 0-0 draw with a well-organized Iranian side.

The key moment came late in the second half of a tight Group G match. Ngoy, playing as a right-sided centre-back, tried to play a simple backpass to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from about 40 yards out. The ball was underhit.

Iran’s experienced striker Mehdi Taremi spotted the chance, intercepted the weak backpass cleanly, and drove straight toward the penalty area. Ngoy, caught out of position and scrambling to stop a clear scoring opportunity, grabbed Taremi’s shoulder and hauled him back. Argentinian referee Darío Herrera issued a straight red card for a professional foul on a forward through on goal, forcing Belgium to play the last 24 minutes with 10 men.

Who is Nathan Ngoy?

The versatile, tenacious defender was born in Brussels and came up through the respected Standard de Liège academy. His mix of recovery pace, aerial strength, and sharp positioning drew attention from scouts across Europe, leading to a major move to French Ligue 1 side Lille. In France, Ngoy established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young defensive prospects during a standout 2025–26 season, where his reading of space became a defining feature of Lille’s defense.

That impressive club form earned him a surprise call-up by Rudi Garcia to the final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ngoy delivered a strong showing on matchday one, making four key clearances against Egypt. But this harsh lesson against Iran is a tough blow for the youngster, who now faces an automatic suspension for Belgium’s crucial final group match against New Zealand.

Ngoy's red card came in the 66th minute of the Belgium vs Iran match. Ngoy was shown a straight red card after bringing down Iran's Mehdi Taremi. Following the red card, Belgium were reduced to 10 men as the match eventually ended in a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, other high-profile red cards in the 2026 World Cup include Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, who was dismissed after a VAR review in the match against Turkey, and Qatar's Assim Madibo and Homam Ahmed, both of whom were sent off in their clash against Canada.