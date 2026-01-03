FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SPORTS

Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026

Mustafizur Rahman made his IPL debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad and has also played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings. Read here to know about him.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

Who is Mustafizur Rahman? Bangladesh's star pacer acquired by KKR for Rs 9.2 crore, know why BCCI demands his removal from IPL 2026
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is facing backlash for retaining Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman in their squad for IPL 2026, amidst reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The franchise had bought Mustafizur for a whopping Rs 9.20 crore in the mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi last year, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

Who is Mustafizur Rahman?

Mustafizur Rahman is a talented left-arm fast bowler who has represented Bangladesh in numerous international matches. He has played 126 T20 internationals, claiming 158 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20. In the IPL, Mustafizur has played 60 matches, taking 65 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. He made his IPL debut in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad and has also played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings.

The decision to retain Mustafizur has sparked controversy, with some quarters questioning the franchise's decision to include a player from a country experiencing civil unrest. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan is facing flumix of criticism, with former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and several religious leaders, including Pandit Dhirendra Krishan Shastri, Devkinandan Thakur, and Jagatguru Ram Bhadracharya, demanding that he take action against the player.

BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur's inclusion in the squad has raised concerns, given the current situation in Bangladesh. The BCCI has asked KKR to release the player from their squad, citing "recent developments all across". The franchise is now facing a tough decision, with the IPL 2026 season just around the corner.

“The BCCI has instructed KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, while also allowing the franchise to name a replacement,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said today."

The controversy has also sparked a debate about the intersection of sports and politics. While some argue that cricket should be kept separate from politics, others believe that franchises have a responsibility to consider the broader implications of their decisions. As the situation continues to unfold, all eyes are on KKR and the BCCI to see how they will navigate this complex issue.

The backlash against Shah Rukh Khan has been intense, with many calling for him to take a stand against the violence in Bangladesh. The actor has not made any public statement on the issue, but the controversy is likely to put pressure on him to speak out. Meanwhile, Mustafizur's future in the IPL remains uncertain, as the BCCI and KKR deliberate on the next steps.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
