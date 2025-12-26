Who is Musheer Khan? Sarfaraz Khan's 20-year-old lesser-known brother, who is currently making waves in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Musheer Khan, a rising cricket star from Mumbai, made headlines at the 2024 U19 World Cup as India’s best all-rounder. Known for his impressive batting and bowling, Musheer has also shone in domestic cricket. With a strong family legacy, he’s poised for a bright future in Indian cricket.

Mumbai, known for producing some of India's finest cricketing talents, has another gem in Musheer Khan. The young all-rounder has made waves in the cricketing world with his exceptional performances at the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup and his rising stature in domestic cricket. With consistent performances across various tournaments, Musheer is seen as one of India's future cricket stars.

Musheer Khan's stellar performance at the U19 World Cup

Musheer Khan’s performance at the 2024 U19 Cricket World Cup put him in the spotlight as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. As India’s best all-rounder in the tournament, Musheer amassed 360 runs in seven matches, with an impressive strike rate of nearly run a ball. His batting was crucial, including centuries against New Zealand and Ireland. Along with his batting prowess, Musheer bowled left-arm spin and claimed seven wickets at an economy rate of under four runs per over. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, only behind Indian captain Uday Saharan.

Despite India’s loss in the final to Australia, Musheer was named to the ICC Team of the Tournament, alongside fellow Indian players Uday Saharan, Sachin Dhas and Saumy Pandey. Reflecting on his performance, Musheer remained humble, focusing on the team’s objective to win the World Cup, rather than individual achievements.

Domestic breakthrough

Musheer’s talent extends beyond the youth level. Representing Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, he made an immediate impact with a double century in only his fourth first-class game. During a quarter-final match against Baroda in February 2024, Musheer rescued his team from 90/4 to post 384, leading Mumbai to a strong position. His debut in first-class cricket has already made a significant mark, showcasing his skills in both red-ball cricket and under pressure.

Musheer Khan's Year 2025 performance

Musheer Khan’s rise continued in 2025, with notable performances across multiple tournaments. In the Ranji Trophy 2025, Musheer continued to impress, scoring several crucial runs for Mumbai and maintaining his consistency in first-class cricket. His notable performance in the CK Nayudu Trophy saw him score a blistering 150 against Hyderabad, further solidifying his reputation as a future star in domestic cricket.

In limited-overs cricket, Musheer’s performances in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Duleep Trophy 2025 stood out. He was named the Player of the Tournament in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he scored 400+ runs and also contributed with the ball. His all-round capabilities were on full display, making him a versatile player for India’s future cricketing needs.

Musheer was an essential member of the India U19 squad during the U19 Asia Cup 2025, where he played a crucial role in leading India to the final. His remarkable performance, which included scoring 125 runs in the semi-final against Bangladesh and taking three wickets in the final against Pakistan, caught the attention of the national selectors.

In addition to his growing list of accomplishments, Musheer was selected by Punjab during the IPL 2025 auction for a base price of Rs 30 lakh. While his elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan, remained unsold in the same auction, Musheer's selection marked the beginning of his IPL journey, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his talent on the biggest T20 stage.

Musheer Khan's early years and family legacy

Born on February 27, 2005, in Kurla, Mumbai, Musheer Khan grew up playing cricket in the city's iconic Azad Maidan. His father, Naushad Khan, a former first-class cricketer, instilled a love for the game in him. Musheer's elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan, who made his Test debut in 2024, has been a mentor and a source of inspiration. The Khan family’s legacy in cricket has shaped Musheer’s journey, and his brother’s advice helped him stay focused during the U19 World Cup.

Musheer’s career began at an early age when he made his debut in the Kanga League at just eight years old. His remarkable performances, including taking 25 wickets in six matches, helped him gain recognition and a spot in Mumbai’s age-group teams.

Future Prospects

Musheer’s career trajectory suggests a bright future in Indian cricket. Having played in various prestigious tournaments, such as the U19 Cooch Behar Trophy and the U19 Asia Cup, he has consistently delivered outstanding performances. His performances in the U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy and the U19 One Day Challenger Trophy further solidified his reputation as a player with immense potential.

In 2024, Musheer became the youngest Mumbai cricketer to score a century in a Ranji final, breaking a record previously held by none other than Sachin Tendulkar. Musheer’s strong domestic performances and his rising profile make him a key contender for future India selections, especially as T20 cricket returns to the Olympics in 2028.

With his exceptional skills, discipline, and family legacy, Musheer Khan is undoubtedly a player to watch in the coming years, both in domestic cricket and potentially for the Indian national team.