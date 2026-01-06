Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, summoned by EC due to..., plays cricket for…

Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has summoned cricketer Mohammed Shami and his brother, Mohammed Kaif, for a hearing as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The cricketer has written to the poll body stating that he is unable to appear at the scheduled hearing on January 5, 2026, due to his participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot.
Mohammed Kaif is Mohammed Shami's brother, is also a professional cricketer who plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batter for the Bengal domestic team, who has also been summoned by the ECI for a hearing.
He has played for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20), Vijay Hazare Trophy (List A), and the Ranji Trophy (First-Class).
The ECI had issued notices to Shami and his brother due to discrepancies in their enumeration forms, specifically related to progeny mapping and self-mapping. The notices were issued from Kartju Nagar School in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, directing them to appear before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). Shami's hearing was initially scheduled for January 5 but was postponed to between January 9 and 11 after he wrote to the ECI.
Shami is enrolled as a voter in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No. 93, which falls under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency. Despite being born in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Shami has been a permanent resident of Kolkata for several years.
The ECI's actions come amidst concerns raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressing concerns over the SIR process in the state. Banerjee alleged procedural lapses, arbitrariness, and violations of due process, stating that critical instructions were being communicated informally through WhatsApp messages and text messages, without formal written notifications or statutory orders.
Banerjee's letter highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral roll revision process, emphasizing that any lapses could lead to the disenfranchisement of genuine voters. The ECI's summoning of Shami and his brother is likely part of the commission's efforts to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls.