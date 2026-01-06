FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here

Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...

Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics

Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react

Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, summoned by EC due to..., plays cricket for…

Thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust fan while attempting robbery in Rajasthan's Kota, watch viral video

Tata search for new Air India CEO: What is Campbell Wilson's salary? Got massive jump in 2025, but 60% linked to airline's...

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'

Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition

Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics

Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

HomeSports

SPORTS

Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, summoned by EC due to..., plays cricket for…

The notices were issued from Kartju Nagar School in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, directing them to appear before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, summoned by EC due to..., plays cricket for…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has summoned cricketer Mohammed Shami and his brother, Mohammed Kaif, for a hearing as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The cricketer has written to the poll body stating that he is unable to appear at the scheduled hearing on January 5, 2026, due to his participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot.

Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif?

Mohammed Kaif is Mohammed Shami's brother, is also a professional cricketer who plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batter for the Bengal domestic team, who has also been summoned by the ECI for a hearing. 

He has played for Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20), Vijay Hazare Trophy (List A), and the Ranji Trophy (First-Class).

Why ECI has issued notices to Shami and his brother?

The ECI had issued notices to Shami and his brother due to discrepancies in their enumeration forms, specifically related to progeny mapping and self-mapping. The notices were issued from Kartju Nagar School in the Jadavpur area of south Kolkata, directing them to appear before the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). Shami's hearing was initially scheduled for January 5 but was postponed to between January 9 and 11 after he wrote to the ECI.

Shami is enrolled as a voter in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ward No. 93, which falls under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency. Despite being born in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Shami has been a permanent resident of Kolkata for several years.

The ECI's actions come amidst concerns raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar expressing concerns over the SIR process in the state. Banerjee alleged procedural lapses, arbitrariness, and violations of due process, stating that critical instructions were being communicated informally through WhatsApp messages and text messages, without formal written notifications or statutory orders.

Banerjee's letter highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the electoral roll revision process, emphasizing that any lapses could lead to the disenfranchisement of genuine voters. The ECI's summoning of Shami and his brother is likely part of the commission's efforts to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral rolls.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5%
Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics
Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement