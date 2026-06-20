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Who is Matheus Cunha? Brazil's star who scored first brace of FIFA World Cup career in BRA vs HAI clash

Brazil's star midfielder and forward Matheus Cunha etched his name into the FIFA World Cup 2026 headlines by scoring the first brace of his World Cup career in a clash against Haiti.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 08:40 AM IST

Who is Matheus Cunha? Brazil's star who scored first brace of FIFA World Cup career in BRA vs HAI clash
All you need to know about Brazil's star midfielder/forward, Matheus Cunha. (Pic Credits: Instagram/cunha)
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Brazil's star midfielder and forward Matheus Cunha scripted history in the clash against Haiti after he scored the first brace of his World Cup career. He scored his first goal in the 23rd minute of the game, and 13th minutes later he struck again, putting Brazil in a commanding position in the first half. Later, Vinicius Junior also scored his first of the game and second of the tournament. The match ended with Brazil registering a convincing 3-0 win over Haiti and also topping Group C with four points, surpassing Morocco, which defeated Scotland earlier today.

Who is Matheus Cunha?

Born on May 27, 1999, in Joao Pessoa, Brazil, Cunha is a versatile footballer who plays as a forward, midfielder, or winger for his national side as well as for Manchester United.

He began his professional career with Swiss club FC Sion before moving to Germany. Later, his performances in the Bundesliga earned him a transfer to Atletico Madrid in 2021. In June 2025, he moved to Manchester United for reportedly over GBP 62.5 million.

Cunha made his debut for the senior Brazil national team in September 2021 in a World Cup Qualifier against Chile. He scored his first international goal in March last year against Argentina. In the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he won a gold medal with Brazil, where he scored three goals in 5 appearances. Now, at the FIFA World Cup 2026, he is again making headlines for his first-ever brace in his tournament career, which came in Brazil's second game of the group stage against Haiti.

Whats App Image 2026 06 19 at 8 00 40 PM

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Whats App Image 2026 06 19 at 7 20 41 AM

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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