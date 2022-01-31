Who is Mason Greenwood - Manchester United player arrested amid domestic abuse allegations?

On Sunday evening, reports emerged that Mason Greenwood had been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault as part of an ongoing police investigation into allegations made on social media. Earlier in the day, Greenwood's alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson accused the star forward of sexually assaulting her and subjecting her to domestic abuse.

The shocking turn of events have rocked the English football fraternity. Harriet had earlier released pictures and audio clips on social media, following which Greenwood has been arrested for questioning by Manchester police.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing," a police spokesman was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Who is Mason Greenwood?

Mason Will John Greenwood, born on 1st October 2001, in Bradford England, the youngster has been with Manchester United since the age of six. After progressing through the ranks, Greenwood signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils in 2018.

By March 2019, Greenwood had made his debut for United and has since played 129 times for the first team, scoring 35 goals in the process. He made his international debut in September 2020, in England's UEFA Nations League match against Ireland.

Earlier last season, Greenwood was handed the iconic number 11 jersey at Manchester United, previously worn by club legend Ryan Giggs.

The Englishman had played 18 matches for his club in the Premier League so far this season, scoring five goals in the process.

After the revelations on Sunday, Manchester United suspended Mason Greenwood, and subsequently, the player will not train or play for the Red Devils "until further notice".

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," a statement from the club said on Sunday.