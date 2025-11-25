FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows, no state honours, no public viewing; what happened behind the scenes?

China reiterates claim over Arunachal after Indian woman alleges harassment at airport: 'We have never...'

Rohit Sharma appointed as brand ambassador of ICC T20 World CUp 2026 by Jay Shah

Mamata Banerjee's stark warning to centre ahead of SIR: 'I'll shake the nation...'

Is BTS disbanding after 15 years? RM, Jimin's shocking viral video leaves ARMY worried: 'How will we endure the pain'

Who is Mary D’Costa? Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s alleged choreographer, who is at the centre of ‘cheating’ controversy

Delhi Metro: Phase-IV expansion to include THESE 4 underground stations, to include facilities like..., check details

West Bengal Election 2026: Will SIR boomerang on BJP with TMC's early poll campaign? Mamata Banerjee's strategy revealed

Sarvodaya Hospital launches Advanced SSI Mantra Surgical Robot for minimally invasive multi-speciality surgeries

Celina Jaitly breaks silence on domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag: 'Life stripped everything away but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows, no state honours, no public viewing; what happened behind the scenes?

Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Rohit Sharma appointed as brand ambassador of ICC T20 World CUp 2026 by Jay Shah

Rohit Sharma appointed as brand ambassador of ICC T20 World CUp 2026 by Jay Shah

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch

OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest

Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

HomeSports

SPORTS

Who is Mary D’Costa? Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s alleged choreographer, who is at the centre of ‘cheating’ controversy

A mystery girl has become the central to the cheating controversy surrounding Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding. Mary D'Costa has been allegedly cited as the reason behind the postponement as alleged leaked chats suggest her closeness to Palaash.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 08:27 PM IST

Who is Mary D’Costa? Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s alleged choreographer, who is at the centre of ‘cheating’ controversy
Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's personal lives have been grabbing a whole lot of attention. The duo was all set to get married on November 23, 2025. The pre-wedding soiree had also started. However, the wedding was postponed due to reports that Smriti's dad was not keeping well with his health, having recently suffered a heart attack. Later, it was also revealed that Palaash was also hospitalised. 

Smriti Mandhana's wedding to musician Palash Muchchal, originally set for Sunday, November 23 was postponed after her father was hospitalised. Palash was also hospitalised, and his family returned to Mumbai from Sangli. Now, Palash's mother, Amita, has revealed the reason for her son's hospitalisation and addressed the postponed wedding.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding has been embroiled in a major controversy as speculations around their wedding cancellation or postponement were going before they were put to rest as it Mandana's family has announced postponement. Though the official reason cited behind the postponement was the illness of Smriti's father but screenshots claiming Palaash cheated on Smriti have been going viral. But who is the viral woman behind Palaash Mucchal and Smriti Mandhana's postponed wedding?

Who is Mary D' Costa?

A woman, Mary D'Costa, shared many screenshots of the chats she allegedly had with Palaash Muchhal. Though the authenticity of the screenshots have not been confirmed yet, the screenshots showed Palaash's name and ID. D'Costa has kept her profile private but according to speculations she is a choreographer by profession, and according to reports she was even going to choreograph Palaash and Smriti for their wedding.

Several Reddit users even claimed that Palaash was seen in close proximity to a girl. Therefore, it has been alleged that Smriti's father first discovered the betrayal at the pre-wedding event, then a heated argument sparked, which caused him a major heart attack. However, nothing of this was confirmed, and the yet to-be-married couple has not reacted anything to these claims. And now the Reddit post which made these claims has been removed; making any attempts to verify them futile.

Apart from the Reddit post, many screenshots shared on social media allegedly featured the chats between Mary D'Costa and Palaash Muchhal. In these chats, Palaash asked Mary to meet him, and when she asked him about his and Smriti's relationship, he called it 'dead most' and a 'long-distance' relationship. While the woman in the chats persisted on Palaash and Smriti's relationship, he kept calling it 'dead' and forced her to meet him. None of the parties have clarified anything on these posts or screenshots. 

Smriti Mandhana's wedding to musician Palash Muchchal was originally set for Sunday, November 23 and was postponed after her father was hospitalised. Palash was also hospitalised, and his family returned to Mumbai from Sangli. Palash's mother, Amita, has now revealed the reason for her son's hospitalisation and addressed the postponed wedding.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows, no state honours, no public viewing; what happened behind the scenes?
Dharmendra death: Superstar's sudden cremation raises eyebrows
China reiterates claim over Arunachal after Indian woman alleges harassment at airport: 'We have never...'
China repeats Arunachal claim after Indian woman alleges harassment
Rohit Sharma appointed as brand ambassador of ICC T20 World CUp 2026 by Jay Shah
Rohit Sharma appointed as brand ambassador of ICC T20 World CUp 2026 by Jay Shah
Mamata Banerjee's stark warning to centre ahead of SIR: 'I'll shake the nation...'
Mamata Banerjee's stark warning to centre ahead of SIR: 'I'll shake the nation..
Is BTS disbanding after 15 years? RM, Jimin's shocking viral video leaves ARMY worried: 'How will we endure the pain'
Is BTS disbanding after 15 years? RM, Jimin's shocking video leaves ARMY worried
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launch
OnePlus 15R vs 13R: What’s new? Specs and upgrades REVEALED ahead of India launc
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat’s on-screen love interest
Meet The Family Man 3 star Andrea Kevichusa, 24-year-old playing Jaideep Ahlawat
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement