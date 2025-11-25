Who is Mary D’Costa? Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s alleged choreographer, who is at the centre of ‘cheating’ controversy

A mystery girl has become the central to the cheating controversy surrounding Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding. Mary D'Costa has been allegedly cited as the reason behind the postponement as alleged leaked chats suggest her closeness to Palaash.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's personal lives have been grabbing a whole lot of attention. The duo was all set to get married on November 23, 2025. The pre-wedding soiree had also started. However, the wedding was postponed due to reports that Smriti's dad was not keeping well with his health, having recently suffered a heart attack. Later, it was also revealed that Palaash was also hospitalised.

Smriti Mandhana's wedding to musician Palash Muchchal, originally set for Sunday, November 23 was postponed after her father was hospitalised. Palash was also hospitalised, and his family returned to Mumbai from Sangli. Now, Palash's mother, Amita, has revealed the reason for her son's hospitalisation and addressed the postponed wedding.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding has been embroiled in a major controversy as speculations around their wedding cancellation or postponement were going before they were put to rest as it Mandana's family has announced postponement. Though the official reason cited behind the postponement was the illness of Smriti's father but screenshots claiming Palaash cheated on Smriti have been going viral. But who is the viral woman behind Palaash Mucchal and Smriti Mandhana's postponed wedding?

Who is Mary D' Costa?

A woman, Mary D'Costa, shared many screenshots of the chats she allegedly had with Palaash Muchhal. Though the authenticity of the screenshots have not been confirmed yet, the screenshots showed Palaash's name and ID. D'Costa has kept her profile private but according to speculations she is a choreographer by profession, and according to reports she was even going to choreograph Palaash and Smriti for their wedding.

Several Reddit users even claimed that Palaash was seen in close proximity to a girl. Therefore, it has been alleged that Smriti's father first discovered the betrayal at the pre-wedding event, then a heated argument sparked, which caused him a major heart attack. However, nothing of this was confirmed, and the yet to-be-married couple has not reacted anything to these claims. And now the Reddit post which made these claims has been removed; making any attempts to verify them futile.

Apart from the Reddit post, many screenshots shared on social media allegedly featured the chats between Mary D'Costa and Palaash Muchhal. In these chats, Palaash asked Mary to meet him, and when she asked him about his and Smriti's relationship, he called it 'dead most' and a 'long-distance' relationship. While the woman in the chats persisted on Palaash and Smriti's relationship, he kept calling it 'dead' and forced her to meet him. None of the parties have clarified anything on these posts or screenshots.

