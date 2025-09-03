Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Despite Asim Munir's promise to crush terrorism, Pakistan registers 74% increase in attacks, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa become hot beds

After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee to Rs...; third hike in three weeks ahead of festive season

Schools in Delhi-NCR likely to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rains, here's what we know so far

From Prajakta Koli to Ahsaas Channa: 5 leading ladies ruling OTT franchises

Ahead of Asia Cup, Afghanistan spinners choke Pakistan to clinch 18-run victory in T20I tri-series

Who is Arun Gawli? Gangster-turned-politician, known as 'Daddy,' walks out of jail after 17 years on SC bail

Russia launches massive strikes on Ukraine; Zelenskyy targets Putin, says, 'Has become routine for...'

President Vladimir Putin invites North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia, latter promises ‘everything I can to...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

Bastian CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

BHEL's big leap: How homemade missile eyes will shield India's skies?

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transf

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'

Kerr's career spans achievements in collegiate wrestling, freestyle wrestling, submission grappling, and MMA, making him a legend in combat sports whose story is being immortalized through the biopic starring Dwayne Johnson.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 05:41 PM IST

Who is Mark Kerr? UFC champion who inspired Dwayne Johnson's Oscar-worthy transformation in 'The Smashing Machine'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is once again demonstrating his ability to captivate audiences; this time, it is on the silver screen instead of inside a wrestling ring. His latest movie, The Smashing Machine, premiered at the Venice Film Festival and had the audience hooked. Johnson’s acting was so good that he got a 15-minute standing ovation, which is making headlines before the film's theatrical release on October 3.

The Hollywood megastar, who work ed as one of the producers, is praised for portraying the tough, emotional life of an athlete both known and hurt by his job. Critics are calling this one of Johns

The story behind 'The Smashing Machine'

The Smashing Machine is about the real life of Mark Kerr, a wrestler who became a big name in mixed martial arts. While Kerr might not be a known to most people, he is well-regarded in MMA as one of the sport’s toughest people.

The movie gets its name from the HBO documentary from 2002 that showed Kerr’s rise and problems. Johnson’s movie goes deeper, showing his success in the ring and his struggles outside of it.

Mark Kerr: A legend of combat sports

Kerr has a great record. As a college wrestler, he became an NCAA Division I champion. He kept shining internationally, earning gold and silver at the World Cup, plus a Pan American Games silver medal. Kerr then went on to be great at submission wrestling, winning the ADCC World Championship four times.

He had a big impact on MMA too. He won the UFC 14 Heavyweight Tournament title and stood out in the World Vale Tudo Championship and Pride Fighting Championships. Earlier this year, in 2025, Kerr was put into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Life beyond the spotlight

Even with his amazing career, Kerr had problems in his personal life. He married Dawn Staples in 2000 and had a son, but they split up by 2015. By the 2010s, Kerr was no longer a professional fighter and worked at a Toyota dealership away from fame.

Now, with The Smashing Machine, people worldwide are seeing his story again. The movie should both entertain and remind combat sports fans of a sports hero who was somewhat forgotten.

Also read| 'Always stood by us...': RCB skipper Rajat Patidar breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede tragedy, calls for unity during difficult times

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities on high alert; schools, colleges shut, watch
Tawi, Chenab, Basantar water level crosses danger mark, Jammu authorities...
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Pavitra Rishta's co-star, her 'first friend' Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart to even..'
Ankita Lokhande is heartbroken over Priya Marathe's demise: 'It breaks my heart'
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, know in detail about Maratha reservation
Maratha quota stir: Manoj Jarange refuses to leave even if he dies, details here
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move forward with...
Virat Kohli breaks silence on Bengaluru stampede after RCB IPL win, vows to move
Jagdeep Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating Vice-Presidential residence
Dhankhar to live at THIS politician's house after vacating V-P residence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE