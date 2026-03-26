Who is Mangesh Yadav? Meet truck driver's son, picked by RCB for Rs 5.2 crore, set to play along with Virat Kohli in IPL 2026

The 23-year-old cricketer's early life was marked by financial struggles, with his family living in a rented house in Borgaon, around 75 km from Chhindwara city.

Mangesh Yadav's life took a dramatic turn when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signed him for a staggering Rs 5.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. This milestone marks the end of years of struggle for Mangesh and his family, who hailed from a modest background in Madhya Pradesh.

Who is Mangesh Yadav?

Mangesh Yadav comes from a humble background, born to Ram Awadh Yadav, a truck driver who worked tirelessly to support his son's cricketing dreams. Ram Awadh would wake up at 3 AM and navigate dangerous roads to make ends meet, often sacrificing his own needs for Mangesh's cricketing expenses. The family's finances were stretched to the limit, with Ram Awadh borrowing money and taking loans to cover coaching, equipment, and travel expenses.

The 23-year-old cricketer's early life was marked by financial struggles, with his family living in a rented house in Borgaon, around 75 km from Chhindwara city. His father often spent sleepless nights worrying about how he would arrange money for coaching and other expenses.

"I had to struggle a lot for money. Sometimes I couldn't sleep at night, thinking about how I would raise money for him. The life of a truck driver is no life at all. You don't have time to eat or bathe. When the truck is full, you worry about offloading, and when it's empty, you have to worry about filling it up," Ram Awadh Yadav said.

Early cricketing days

Before entering formal cricket, Mangesh made a living playing tennis-ball tournaments, often traveling long distances across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh in unreserved train compartments and state buses. His structured cricket journey began at the age of 16, when a family friend helped him move to Noida after he stood out in a local tournament. At Wonder Cricket Club, coach Phoolchand Sharma recognized his potential and waived his hostel fees for three years.

"If I am playing cricket today it is because of Phool Chand sir. When I went to Delhi, my father had given me Rs 24,000 with great difficulty. I don't even know how that money got over in the first month," Mangesh said. Sharma recalled, "Mangesh was staying with someone in Delhi. I saw that he was a good bowler, but he didn't even have enough to eat. I told him to come and stay at the hostel. That's where his journey really began."

Mangesh Yadav's rise to fame

Mangesh's breakthrough came in the 2025 Madhya Pradesh T20 League, where he took 14 wickets in six matches for Gwalior Cheetahs and was named Player of the Tournament. His impressive performances earned him invitations to trials with several IPL franchises, including the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.At the IPL trials, Dinesh Karthik tested Mangesh Yadav's adaptability, asking him to bowl in various match situations – from the new ball to death overs. "

At the trials, DK (Dinesh Karthik, RCB mentor) sir came up to me and said, 'You are bowling well. Now show me this ball.' He made me bowl in different situations; with the new ball, the fifth over, the tenth over, the fourteenth over, and even the eighteenth and twentieth overs. It was surprising for me to see how a player at that level thinks," Mangesh said.

With Yash Dayal unavailable for the defending champions, Mangesh has a strong opportunity to make an impact and chase his maiden IPL cap when RCB faces Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener on March 28. RCB is one of the teams to watch, aiming to defend their title after ending a long wait for an IPL championship last season.