Who is Mallika Sagar? Art-expert turned auctioneer set to take centrestage at IPL 2026 mini-auction

Mallika Sagar, India’s pioneering female auctioneer, will lead the IPL 2026 auction on December 16. With a groundbreaking career spanning international art and sports auctions, she has previously conducted WPL and IPL auctions, becoming a trusted and influential figure in Indian sports.

When the IPL 2026 auction takes place on Tuesday, December 16, one figure will once again command the room with calm authority: Mallika Sagar. For cricket fans, her presence has become synonymous with modern IPL auctions. However, her journey to the sport’s biggest auction stage is anything but conventional.

Mallika Sagar's Early Life and Inspiration

Born in Mumbai in 1975, Mallika Sagar grew up in a family with strong business sensibilities. Her introduction to the world of auctioneering came from an unexpected source, a book featuring a female auctioneer as its central character. That early spark planted the seed for a career that would later redefine representation in both the art and sports auction industries.

How did Mallika Sagar's academic journey influence her artistic development?

Sagar’s education took her beyond India’s borders. After studying in Connecticut, she went on to earn a degree in Art History from Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia. Her academic grounding provided the foundation for a professional journey rooted in fine art, culture, and global auction practices.

Mallika Sagar breaking barriers in the global art world

In 2001, Sagar began her professional career at Sotheby’s London, where she developed expertise in Indian and South Asian art. Her rise was swift. At just 26 years old, she made history by becoming Christie’s first Indian woman auctioneer in New York, specialising in modern and contemporary Indian art. This milestone firmly established her reputation on the international auction circuit.

Returning to India and expanding influence

After years of global exposure, Sagar returned to Mumbai, collaborating with prominent institutions such as Pundole’s Art Gallery. Her work in India further strengthened her standing in the art community and laid the groundwork for an unexpected yet natural transition into sports auctions.

Mallika making history in sports auctions

Sagar broke new ground in 2021 when she became the first woman auctioneer in the Pro Kabaddi League, challenging long-standing norms in a male-dominated arena. Her composed delivery and precision quickly earned trust among franchise owners and officials alike.

Mallika Sagar's defining role in IPL and WPL Auctions

Her influence in Indian sport grew rapidly. In 2023, she conducted the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, followed by the IPL 2024 mini-auction. She later handled the high-profile IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, before leading the WPL 2026 auction earlier this year.

A Familiar Face at IPL 2026

As she prepares to oversee the IPL 2026 auction, Mallika Sagar stands as a symbol of quiet authority and progressive change, a professional who has seamlessly bridged the worlds of fine art and elite sport, while reshaping the face of auctioneering in India.