The 15-year-old from Coimbatore is considered one of the most promising young players in the country

Indian tennis prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi has taken another big step in her career as she starts training at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca. The 15-year-old from Coimbatore is considered one of the most promising young players in the country.

A major sign of her rising status came when Rafael Nadal himself was spotted watching one of her training sessions at the academy. The Academy’s official Instagram account shared photos of Nadal attentively observing Maaya’s practice, captioning the post: "A very special spectator. @rafaelnadal didn’t miss any detail of the training of @maayarajesh.09, who with only 15 years old reached last month the semifinals of a WTA tournament." Nadal also reacted to the post with an eyes emoji, showing his personal interest in the young Indian player.

Maaya recently made headlines at the WTA 125 tournament in Mumbai, where she was given a qualifying wildcard. She impressed everyone by making a stunning run to the semifinals—her best result so far in her young professional career. Although she lost in the semifinal to Swiss player Jil Teichmann, who went on to win the tournament, Maaya was praised for her strong performance against a top-100 opponent.

Her talent has been recognised by the Rafa Nadal Academy, which has granted her a 100% scholarship for a year. This reflects the academy’s belief in her potential as she prepares to take the next step in her journey towards professional tennis.

Nadal, who retired from professional tennis last year at the Davis Cup, is now focusing on spending time with his family while also mentoring young players at his academy. His presence at Maaya’s session highlights the faith the academy has in her abilities.

Looking ahead, Maaya is set to compete in junior Grand Slam tournaments for the first time this year. Speaking to wtatennis.com, she shared her short-term goals: “To do well in the junior Slams—I'll be playing the main draws for the first time. But since I'll be Top 700 [after Mumbai], I'll have to play some women's ITFs too. I'm making the transition [from juniors] a bit quicker than I thought.”

With the guidance of the Nadal Academy and her rapid progress in the professional circuit, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is a name to watch in Indian and global tennis.