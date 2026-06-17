Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut with Algeria

Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, is making headlines at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after choosing to represent Algeria. Here's a look at his career, background, and journey to football's biggest stage.

French football icon Zinedine Zidane's son, Luca Zidane, has emerged in the limelight after representing Algeria on the World Cup stage. Bearing one of football's most renowned surnames, Luca is starting to carve out his own identity while navigating a path influenced by a rich football heritage. His debut for Algeria has garnered attention from fans globally, all eager to see if he can forge a legacy of his own on the grandest stage of football.

Before switching his international allegiance in 2025, Luca played for France at the youth level. The goalkeeper opted to represent Algeria, honoring his family roots, as his father Zidane's parents hailed from Algeria. Although Luca was born in France, he spent a significant part of his childhood in Spain, following his father's transfer to Real Madrid in 2001 and during Zidane's successful tenure as the club's manager in the 2010s.

Now at 28, Luca is embarking on a new chapter in his international journey. He made his senior debut for Algeria in October and was subsequently named in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Unfortunately, Algeria's run ended in the quarter-finals after a loss to Nigeria. Luca continues to don a protective face mask after sustaining a serious injury during a match between Granada and Almeria in late April. The incident involved a collision with Almeria player Thalys, resulting in a fractured jaw, chin injuries, and a severe concussion.

This setback raised significant concerns regarding his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with worries that he might miss the tournament altogether. However, after a period of recovery, Zidane managed to return just in time to regain his fitness and secure a spot in Algeria's starting lineup for their World Cup opener against Argentina.

Nevertheless, Luca's World Cup adventure did not commence in the manner he had envisioned. The goalkeeper from Algeria faced a challenging evening as football icon Lionel Messi delivered an extraordinary hat-trick, propelling Argentina to a commanding 3-0 triumph on Tuesday. The encounter in Kansas City became yet another historic moment for the Argentine legend, with records continuing to tumble around him.

Messi, often hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, achieved another significant milestone before the match began by becoming the first player in history to participate in six FIFA World Cup tournaments. This match also celebrated his 200th international cap for Argentina.

The 38-year-old further enhanced the significance of the event with a precise three-goal display, equaling Miroslav Klose's men's World Cup scoring record of 16 goals and steering the defending champions to a remarkable opening victory.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?