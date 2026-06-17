FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI

Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan

Maharashtra News: Sanjay Raut's On-Camera Tirade Against Rebel Sena MPs; Says ‘Don’t Beep It Out’

Maharashtra News: Sanjay Raut's On-Camera Tirade Against Rebel Sena MPs; Says ‘Don’t Beep It Out’

Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor who became billionaire after Elon Musk’s SpaceX acquisition deal

Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor acquired by Musk

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut with Algeria

Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, is making headlines at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after choosing to represent Algeria. Here's a look at his career, background, and journey to football's biggest stage.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 07:37 PM IST

Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut with Algeria
Luca Zidane (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

French football icon Zinedine Zidane's son, Luca Zidane, has emerged in the limelight after representing Algeria on the World Cup stage. Bearing one of football's most renowned surnames, Luca is starting to carve out his own identity while navigating a path influenced by a rich football heritage. His debut for Algeria has garnered attention from fans globally, all eager to see if he can forge a legacy of his own on the grandest stage of football.

Before switching his international allegiance in 2025, Luca played for France at the youth level. The goalkeeper opted to represent Algeria, honoring his family roots, as his father Zidane's parents hailed from Algeria. Although Luca was born in France, he spent a significant part of his childhood in Spain, following his father's transfer to Real Madrid in 2001 and during Zidane's successful tenure as the club's manager in the 2010s.

Now at 28, Luca is embarking on a new chapter in his international journey. He made his senior debut for Algeria in October and was subsequently named in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations. Unfortunately, Algeria's run ended in the quarter-finals after a loss to Nigeria. Luca continues to don a protective face mask after sustaining a serious injury during a match between Granada and Almeria in late April. The incident involved a collision with Almeria player Thalys, resulting in a fractured jaw, chin injuries, and a severe concussion.

This setback raised significant concerns regarding his availability for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with worries that he might miss the tournament altogether. However, after a period of recovery, Zidane managed to return just in time to regain his fitness and secure a spot in Algeria's starting lineup for their World Cup opener against Argentina.

Nevertheless, Luca's World Cup adventure did not commence in the manner he had envisioned. The goalkeeper from Algeria faced a challenging evening as football icon Lionel Messi delivered an extraordinary hat-trick, propelling Argentina to a commanding 3-0 triumph on Tuesday. The encounter in Kansas City became yet another historic moment for the Argentine legend, with records continuing to tumble around him.

Messi, often hailed as one of the greatest footballers of all time, achieved another significant milestone before the match began by becoming the first player in history to participate in six FIFA World Cup tournaments. This match also celebrated his 200th international cap for Argentina.

The 38-year-old further enhanced the significance of the event with a precise three-goal display, equaling Miroslav Klose's men's World Cup scoring record of 16 goals and steering the defending champions to a remarkable opening victory.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan in 2nd ODI
Team India match South Africa's historic feat after posting 402 vs Afghanistan
Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor who became billionaire after Elon Musk’s SpaceX acquisition deal
Who is Aman Sanger? Indian American behind Cursor acquired by Musk
Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut with Algeria
Who is Luca Zidane? French icon Zinedine Zidane’s son makes FIFA World Cup debut
Govt defends Telegram ban ahead of NEET-UG retest, says action is 'targeted, time-bound'
Govt defends Telegram ban before NEET retest: "Targeted, time-bound'
What is G-7? What should India expect from France summit? How India compares with Group of Seven's rich nations
What is G-7? What should India expect from France summit?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement