Who is Lionel Messi’s mother Celia Cuccittini? All about her life after Jorge Messi’s death

Lionel Messi’s family has come into focus following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. Here’s what we know about Messi’s mother, Celia Maria Cuccittini, her family background and the important role she has played in the football legend’s life.

Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi’s father and longtime manager, died at 68. He passed away Friday evening in Rosario, Argentina, after battling a chronic illness. The Messi family hasn’t confirmed the exact cause yet.

Jorge wasn’t just Lionel’s dad; he was the backbone of Lionel’s journey. From his earliest days in Rosario, Jorge guided and supported Lionel as he rose to become one of soccer’s greats.

This all started back in June, when the Messi family shared that Jorge was dealing with health issues and was under medical care. They said he was recovering and seemed optimistic, but never talked about the specifics.

Some rumors about Jorge’s death popped up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the family quickly dismissed them and asked everyone—media and public alike—to respect their privacy.

Throughout Lionel’s career, Jorge played a central role—handling major decisions, helping manage his move from Argentina to Barcelona, and giving advice during critical moments.

Who is Lionel Messi's mother?

Lionel’s mother, Celia María Cuccittini, is 66. Like Jorge, she’s from Rosario. Together, they raised four kids with an emphasis on hard work. Jorge worked as a factory supervisor. Celia juggled multiple jobs—cleaning, working at a magnet factory—to help keep the family on its feet financially.

Unlike the families of many famous athletes, Celia stays out of the spotlight. She rarely gives interviews and never sought attention for herself. Still, her bond with Lionel is always clear. Lionel has a tattoo of her face on his back. Celia stood by him through every victory and disappointment, sharing his dream, especially the hope he’d one day win the World Cup.

Besides Lionel, Jorge and Celia have two older sons, Rodrigo and Matías and a daughter, María Sol.

Messi’s move to Barcelona meant leaving his mother behind

Messi’s relationship with his mother shifted when he was just a teenager. At 13, he packed his bags and left Argentina for Spain. Barcelona wanted him, and the club made sure he got the medical treatment he needed for his growth hormone deficiency. At first, his whole family uprooted to Spain with him. But after a while, his mom Celia took Messi’s siblings back to Rosario, leaving Jorge, Messi’s dad, in Barcelona to support him.

Honestly, it hurt. Messi was a shy kid in a new country, trying to fit in at a new club—while dealing with the ache of homesickness and missing his mom and siblings.

Looking back, that chapter stands out. The kid who’d soon be the face of Barcelona was, deep down, just another teenager longing for home and his mother.

The tattoo that tells their story

Messi never needed words to show how much Celia means to him. There’s a portrait of his mother tattooed on his upper left back—one of his most personal tattoos, surrounded by symbols of family and his life’s journey.

Celia’s handled his fame differently. She stays out of the spotlight, rarely gives interviews, and keeps a low profile—even if millions of Messi fans would recognize her in an instant.

One of the most unforgettable moments between them happened after Argentina won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. As the celebrations rolled on, Celia found Messi on the field. They hugged, right there in front of the world, sharing a private moment in the middle of Messi’s biggest career victory.

It felt like everything had come full circle. The mother who raised him in Rosario was finally able to embrace her son after he brought home the trophy he’d chased for so many years.

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